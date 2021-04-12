Khazali Shares Indie-Electro EP 'Going Home Vol. 1'

Last week, the up and comer from West London, Khazali, shared his debut EP 'Going Home Vol. 1' along with the moody new video "Comfort" directed by Freddie Wright. Mixmag premiered the song and C-Heads Magazine shared the video praising the "incredible deepness" behind the music.



Khazali's new EP was born out of his use of songwriting and poetry as a form of therapy to deal with an anxiety disorder that was diagnosed in his second year of graphic design courses at university. "With these tracks, I use my songwriting as a way to better understand my anxieties about life, use dream journals as a device for lyrics," he remarks. The "Comfort" video is a stark but powerful depiction of how Khazali and others deal with the struggles of mental health.



The EP release follows "NYC to CDG" which saw a deadpan Khazali casually eating a full pack of macaroons throughout the song. The artist took inspiration from a famous clip of Andy Warhol dryly eating an entire Burger King burger on screen.



Khazali has quickly made a name for himself by creating his own brand of pop that fuses melodic soul with indie-electronica. After putting out his debut single in 2020, French tastemaker label Kitsuné Musique realized the talent and magnetism of Khazali's sound and quickly signed him to their roster.



Khazali's debut EP 'Going Home Vol.1' is out now on Kitsuné Musique.

Listen here: