Kevo Muney Releases Live Performance of 'Leave Some Day'

Vevo, the leading global music video network, announces Kevo Muney as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of "Leave Some Day" premiering today. "Leave Some Day" follows Kevo Muney's previous Vevo Ctrl performance of "Part Of The Game." Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Kevo Muney's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

20-year old Memphis rapper Kevo Muney has come a long way from busking on Memphis' famed Beale Street. An artist who has an undying passion for music, Kevo strives to bring "soul" back into hip-hop with all of his releases. He writes songs from a place of truth and authenticity- at times rooted in pain, other times, motivational. Growing up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in South Memphis, Kevo used the art form as a means of therapy to talk about his surroundings. Receiving co-signs from heavyweights like Lil Baby, Chief Keef, Kevin Gates, Gunna, Tay Keith, BlocBoy JB and others, Kevo dubbed himself the "baby G.O.A.T." His rapid-fire success is holding that title high.

Kevo dropped his Atlantic Records mixtape, BABY G.O.A.T., on December 13, 2019. The tape sparked a viral moment online for its radical cover art, which had both DJ Akademiks and WorldStarHipHop suggesting it was "the best mixtape cover art of the year." Muney went on to release singles "Amen" (ft. Kevin Gates), "YES," "2021," and "Leave Some Day," the latter becoming viral, racking up over 36M Global streams since its February 2020 release.

Despite all of his early-on success, don't expect Kevo Muney to rest on his laurels. He remains focused on taking his craft seriously and hopes fans will respect his dedication. "When you hyped up, that means you lose being humble," Muney says. "I don't want to be hyped up. Just throw me out there and watch what I do."

"Leave Some Day" is now streaming on all platforms.

