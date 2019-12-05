Kevin Gates Unveils Video For 'Bags'

Kevin Gates Unveils Video For 'Bags'

Today, Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates released a new visual to accompany his hit track "Bags" from his sophomore album I'M HIM. In the new video, the self-made rapper shows his hustle to get his bag, opposite a female hustler who is also out to get Gates' bag for herself.

Watch the video below!

Recently, the prolific rapper released his highly-anticipated new album I'M HIM, the 17-track follow-up to his 2x Platinum-certified debut ISLAH, debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart. On the overall Billboard 200 chart, Gates picked up his fourth top 10 album, landing at #4 with over 75,000 equivalent album units earned. I'M HIM also debuted in the #1 spot on the Digital Albums chart and as the #1 album in federal penitentiaries.

I'M HIM was immediately met with critical acclaim upon release with Pitchfork stating, "seventeen songs with no guest features should be a recipe for exhaustion, yet there's hardly a trace of fat on I'M HIM. The draw remains, as most well-rounded personalities be his unabashed self, whether that means being a hardhead always, hearing one of rap's, a hornball, an unguarded romantic, or all of the above."

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



