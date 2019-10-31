Kevin Gates Releases New Video for 'By My Lonely'

Today, Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates released a new visual to accompany his hit track "By My Lonely" from his sophomore album I'M HIM. In the new video, the self-made rapper shares his story of making it to the top without any hand-outs. Gates takes viewers through his personal journey of how his resilience and self-made strength helped him navigate the streets.

Watch the video below!

"I had to make a couple bands by my lonely. f n**** I don't wanna be your homie."

Recently, the prolific rapper released his highly-anticipated new album I'M HIM, the 17-track follow-up to his 2x Platinum-certified debut ISLAH, debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart. On the overall Billboard 200 chart, Gates picked up his fourth top 10 album, landing at #4 with over 75,000 equivalent album units earned. I'M HIM also debuted in the #1 spot on the Digital Albums chart and as the #1 album in federal penitentiaries.

I'M HIM was immediately met with critical acclaim upon release with Pitchfork stating, "seventeen songs with no guest features should be a recipe for exhaustion, yet there's hardly a trace of fat on I'M HIM. The draw remains, as most well-rounded personalities be his unabashed self, whether that means being a hardhead always, hearing one of rap's, a hornball, an unguarded romantic, or all of the above." Gates recently sat down with the ITSTHEREAL podcast for an extremely meaningful conversation covering so many facets of his life.

Gates is currently on his massive North American headline tour celebrating I'M HIM. Long hailed as an electrifying live performer, Gates kicked off the trek this month and will continue through November 30th. For full itinerary and ticketing information, please visit www.kvngates.com.

KEVIN GATES I'M HIM TOUR 2019

OCTOBER

30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

NOVEMBER

1 - Richmond, VA - The National

2 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

3 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6 - Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium

7 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

9 - New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

10 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

11 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Maria Hall

12 - Shreveport, LA - The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

13 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

15 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

30 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater





