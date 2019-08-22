Kevin Gates Announces Homecoming Show In Baton Rouge

Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates has announced an epic homecoming show in his native city of Baton Rouge, LA on September 16 to celebrate and preview his highly-anticipated new album I'M HIM, set to arrive later this year. Tickets for the special one-night-only performance at the Varsity Theatre will go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 23rd. This performance will mark Gates' first Baton Rouge show in over five years. For ticket information, please visit www.kvngates.com.

"Baton Rouge is where it all started for me," says Gates. "Varsity Theatre is where I had my first REAL show. I'm going to go show them some love and perform I'M HIM songs for them before anyone else. It's gonna be a movie."

The special homecoming show follows Gates' recent arena tour run with Cardi B. The multi-platinum artist with over 5 billion streams will hit the road later this fall on his nationwide I'M HIM TOUR, taking on some of his largest venues to date; see full itinerary below.

Gates recently brought his charm and charisma to New York City, stopping by Complex's "Everyday Struggle," and Genius' "Verified" series.

Gates has released two powerful new summer anthems leading up to his hugely-anticipated album I'M HIM. The relentless banger "Push It" and the undeniably catchy "Facts" are both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Each track was delivered alongside compelling companion visuals, which have racked up over 20 million views combined on the multi-platinum rap superstar's official YouTube channel.

I'M HIM will mark Gates' first official album release in more than three years, following 2016's now-classic debut, ISLAH. Gates has been releasing a constant stream of music since his debut album. Despite his legal challenges and incarceration circumstances over the past three years, the Baton Rouge-raised emcee hasn't stopped delivering heavy-hitting music to his fans, including BY ANY MEANS 2, CHAINED TO THE CITY, LUCA BRASI 3, and his latest ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND. Throughout his esteemed career, Gates has amassed over 5 billion global streams.

KEVIN GATES ON TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

16 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

OCTOBER

12 - Chicago, IL - The Patio Theater

13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre and Ballroom

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

22 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

27 - Washington, DC - Echostage

29 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

NOVEMBER

1 - Richmond, VA - The National

3 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6 - Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium

7 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

9 - New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

10 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

11 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Maria Hall

12 - Shreveport, LA - The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

13 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

15 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

30 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater





