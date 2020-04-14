Kentucky Trap Artist, EST Gee, Drops 'Gram Life'

EST Gee, a thriving Louisville rap artist, just dropped his second visual, "Gram Life", off his latest project, Ion Feel Nun. Staying true to his core roots of grinding in the hard-hitting streets of Newburg, this video shows Gee rapping in his hood in a decked out Rolls Royce, surrounded by his crew. EST Gee is known in Kentucky for the fast life he lives and is now telling that story through his music, rapping about his authentic lifestyle.

"Gram Life" is currently on his latest project, Ion Feel Nun, which dropped late March. With features from Icewear Vezzo, Sada Baby and Payroll Giovani, this project is the first collection of music that proceeded EST Gee being shot multiple times, including his eye, which he survived and bounced back from stronger than ever.

You can stream Ion Feel Nun everywhere now.

Ion Feel Nun

(1) 5:55AM

(2) Gram Life

(3) Gangatroni

(4) Special

(5) Nathaniel Forest

(6) Rotimi ft. Icewear Vezzo

(7) Top Off

(8) On The Floor ft. Ice wear Vezzo and Payroll Giovani

(9) Break Check

(10) Taught Different ft. Sada Baby

(11) Morals



Est Gee is a Louisville, KY native hip hop artist, who is most known for his 'in-your-face' way of storytelling. This street rapper has used music as his platform to express the series of good, bad and ugly incidents that have occurred throughout his life. These authentic tales of trials to tribulation have set the tone for EST Gee's unique intro into the music industry, bringing back a sense of 'reality rap'.





