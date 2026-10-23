Kenny Whitmire to Tour Fall 2026 Supporting Hudson Westbrook
The MCA country traditionalist will support Hudson Westbrook's Hits Me Tour while touring independently through the fall and winter.
Rising MCA country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire has released new music, 'Leavin' Lucy Lonesome,' continuing what the release describes as an on-fire cadence of new releases. The single can be heard here.
Penned by Whitmire with Dan Alley and Sam Banks, and produced by Brothers Osborne's John Osborne, 'Leavin' Lucy Lonesome' pairs road-worn lyrics with barroom spirit, juxtaposing the rush of life under stage lights with the pull of getting back home to the woman he loves.
'As fun as it is being out on the road with the boys playing country music, by the end of it I'm always more than ready to get back home to my woman,' Whitmire says. 'Decided I needed a fun, light hearted way to talk about that journey home and how it usually feels and sounds haulin' butt home to my 'Lucy.''
In his own life, Whitmire's got even more to love and pull him home, announcing earlier this week that he and wife Lindsey are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in March 2027.
'My wife and I are thrilled to have our first on the way,' Whitmire adds. 'We're very grateful for the Lord's faithfulness and can't wait to start a new journey.'
Last month, Whitmire surprised fans with 'Woman To Blame,' his most recent viral hit. Previews of the song captured the attention of actors and musicians including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Brothers Osborne, Teddy Swims, and more. The song can be heard here.
Whitmire is on tour now supporting Hudson Westbrook on his Hits Me Tour, after wrapping his own headline Ain't Hard Livin' Tour and four stops on Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2026 earlier this fall. He was just announced as support on Emily Ann Roberts' 2027 The Thread Tour. Tickets are available here.
Kenny Whitmire 2026 Tour Dates
10/23: San Angelo, TX – Blaine's Pub
10/28: Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills ^
10/29: Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^
10/30: Washington, D.C. – The Anthem ^
11/5: New York, NY – Terminal 5 ^
11/6: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^
11/7: Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^
11/12: Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena ^
11/13: Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^
11/14: Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^
12/3: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^
12/4: Durant, OK – The Grand Theater ^
12/5: Nacogdoches, TX – Nacogdoches County Expo & Civic Center ^
12/9: Tempe, AZ – Mullett Arena ^
12/10: Oceanside, CA – Frontwave Arena ^
12/12: Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
^ supporting Hudson Westbrook
About Kenny Whitmire
Georgia-born crooner Kenny Whitmire is cutting through the noise with a 'rich, wine-smooth vocal… steeped in timeless country sounds reminiscent of Randy Travis and Keith Whitley' (Billboard). The everyman upstart writes, sings, lives, and breathes traditional country music, with a classic bent and undeniable beer joint appeal, drawing inspiration from predecessors like Merle Haggard and Daryle Singletary.
Relocating to Nashville in 2022 from Woodstock, GA after one semester of college, Whitmire fell quickly into Music City's songwriting community, sharpening plainspoken-yet-profound story songs and a quietly confident vocal, and honing in on his authentic take on the throwback sound he grew up on. Fueled by an unexpected combination of a rabid, grassroots fandom and Charlie Puth-fueled internet magic, Whitmire is ascending to new heights, with his debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed, out now. Catch Kenny on the road throughout 2026, supporting Tracy Lawrence, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, Luke Bryan, Hudson Westbrook, and more.
Photo Credit: Josef Lloyd
Photo Credit: Josef Lloyd
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