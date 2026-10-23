Brothers Osborne Release Fifth Studio Album WATERTOWN

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GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne release their fifth studio album, Watertown, today via MCA. Listen HERE.

Across its 11 tracks, Watertown anchors itself in the sound and spirit of Brothers Osborne's beginnings – honest, rough-edged, and rural, and built with a blue collar work ethic. 'We're not just getting back to where we were born and raised, but to the roots of where we started musically,' TJ Osborne shares. 'A time when music wasn't dictated by anything other than what our hearts and souls wanted to say.'

Reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Jay Joyce, Watertown brings a bevy of firsts to Brothers' catalog, including their first-ever collaborations on a full-length project – album opener 'Born and Raised Hell' featuring reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Cody Johnson, and 'Tough Kid' featuring mold-breaking singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr.

'Born and Raised Hell' feat. Cody Johnson impacts country radio November 2, with an exclusive iHeartRadio world premiere happening this Monday, October 26. Out today, the track's official music video, directed by Nick Swift and shot in Nashville, features both acts. A vintage, throwback clip cutting between a garage performance from the trio of collaborators and flashbacks to youthful hell raising, watch 'Born and Raised Hell' HERE.

'Grateful to have our brother Cody Johnson join us on the tune that kicks off Watertown, 'Born and Raised Hell,'' John Osborne says. 'Whether it's the Chesapeake Bay or the Trinity River, we sure gave our water towns hell. You're salt of the earth, COJO.'

Watertown Tracklist

1. 'Born and Raised Hell' feat. Cody Johnson (John Osborne, Lee Miller, Kendell Marvel)

2. 'R.I.P.' (TJ Osborne, Hunter Phelps, Alysa Vanderheym)

3. 'Family Business' (John Osborne)

4. 'High' (John Osborne, Lucie Silvas)

5. 'Bottle It Up' (Dan Isbell, Josh Kear, Paul Sikes)

6. 'Ain't Killed Me Yet' (TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Jacob Hackworth)

7. 'Doors' (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Lee Miller, Chris Pixton)

8. 'Stubborn' (Devin Dawson, Josh Kerr, Matt Roy, Lydia Vaughan)

9. 'Tough Kid' feat. Stephen Wilson Jr. (John Osborne, Pete Good, Lee Miller)

10. 'Same Ol' Different Story' (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

11. 'Watertown' (John Osborne)

Today, Brothers will sign records at Electric Fetus in Minneapolis before performing with Zac Brown Band at Target Center. Post-show, they'll celebrate with an after party at Turf Club.

Next week, they'll continue the Watertown festivities with a surprise appearance on Monday night (10/26), an in-store performance and signing at East Nashville record mecca Grimey's (10/27), and a performance and post-show Q&A at the Grand Ole Opry (10/28).

On the road, Brothers are wrapping up their touring year, finishing out their last two weekends of dates supporting Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear Tour, before a year-ending headline closer in Boston (11/14). Find tickets HERE.

Brothers Osborne 2026 Tour Dates

10/23: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center*

10/24: Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center*

11/5: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

11/6: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

11/14: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blue Boston

* supporting Zac Brown Band

About Brothers Osborne

One of music's most consistently adventurous duos, Brothers Osborne are connected not just by blood, but by a lifetime of making music together. Cultivating a sound that's a 'sweltering blend of Allman Brothers band rock and Merle Haggard-esque country' (Esquire), John and TJ Osborne are sons of the blue-collar coastal town of Deale, Maryland, with a catalog marked by 'unabashedly catchy choruses and soulful, washboard grooves built on Bruce, Bob Seger and Buck Owens' (Rolling Stone).

Over the past decade, the RIAA Platinum-certified entertainers have earned a GRAMMY award, 13 GRAMMY nominations, seven CMA Awards, seven ACM Awards, and an ASCAP Vanguard Award, amassing more than 3.4 billion global streams. On tour, Brothers have shared the stage with artists like Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and many more, while headlining their own 50+ stop tours nationwide.

Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, Pawn Shop, and John Osborne released his own signature Fender Telecaster. The duo's fifth studio album, Watertown is out now.

Photo Credit: Nick Swift









Photo Credit: Nick Swift

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