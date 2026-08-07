Photos: Kenny Whitmire Releases MOVIN' ON'S MOVIN' IN Feat. Vince Gill

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Kenny Whitmire has released MOVIN' ON'S MOVIN' IN, a new single featuring Vince Gill. The track, written by Whitmire alongside Carson Peters and Dan Alley, was recorded at Gill's home studio in Nashville and blends the two artists' vocals over a honky tonk arrangement about moving past heartbreak.

Photo Credit: Emma Kate Golden







Written by Whitmire with Carson Peters and Dan Alley, honky tonk instrumentals underscore 'Movin' On's Movin' In,' a jubilant proclamation of leaving heartbreak behind. Recorded at Gill's home studio in Nashville, Whitmire and Gill's vocals blend together seamlessly to declare:

Movin' On's Movin' In

Kickin' Your Memory On Out The Door

Took A While, Aw But Here It Is

Don't Know What The Hell It Was Waitin' For

Movin' On Is Movin' In

And Missin' You Ain't Ever Livin Here Again

'I have listened to country music my whole life, and Vince Gill has played a massive role in the influence of my sound and songs,' Whitmire shares. 'I wouldn't be who I am today as an artist if it wasn't for him.'

'I used to listen to Vince tell stories in interviews of hanging out and working with folks like Merle Haggard and George Jones and dream of getting to do something like that with one of my heroes,' Whitmire continues. 'Never thought the day would come, but I thank the good Lord that it did.

At home in the same sonic lane as country favorites Zach Top, Jake Worthington, and Randall King, Whitmire is showing no signs of slowing down, with his own slate of Ain't Hard Livin' Tour headlining dates on tap for the fall, alongside opening slots for Billy Currington, Tracy Lawrence, and more throughout the remainder of 2026. On August 18, Whitmire will bring a life-long dream to life, stepping into the Grand Ole Opry's hallowed Circle to make his debut. Find tickets at kennywhitmire.com.

Kenny Whitmire 2026 Tour Dates

8/7: Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater*

8/18: Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

8/20: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center %

8/21: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Outdoors %

8/22: Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill %

8/27: Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

8/28: Atlanta, GA – Eddie's Attic

8/29: Ocala, FL – Rock The Country Ocala 2026

9/10: Louisville, KY – PBR Louisville: A Cowboy Bar

9/11: Columbus, OH – The Grainery

9/12: Hamburg, NY – Rock The Country Hamburg 2026

10/22: Lubbock, TX – The Blue Light

10/23: San Angelo, TX – Blaine's Pub

% supporting Billy Currington

* supporting Tracy Lawrence

About Kenny Whitmire

Georgia-born crooner Kenny Whitmire is cutting through the noise with a 'rich, wine-smooth vocal… steeped in timeless country sounds reminiscent of Randy Travis and Keith Whitley' (Billboard). The everyman upstart writes, sings, lives, and breathes traditional country music, with a classic bent and undeniable beer joint appeal, drawing inspiration from predecessors like Merle Haggard and Daryle Singletary.

Relocating to Nashville in 2022 from Woodstock, GA after one semester of college, Whitmire fell quickly into Music City's songwriting community, sharpening plainspoken-yet-profound story songs and a quietly confident vocal, and honing in on his authentic take on the throwback sound he grew up on. Fueled by an unexpected combination of a rabid, grassroots fandom and Charlie Puth-fueled internet magic, Whitmire is ascending to new heights, with his debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed, out now. Catch Kenny on the road throughout 2026, supporting Tracy Lawrence, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, and more.

About Vince Gill

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with 'When I Call Your Name,' which won both the Country Music Association's (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards, and in 2025 was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill's compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career, he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road, and he continues to be a part of that historic band's tour. 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of Gill leaving home to pursue a career in music. To honor that milestone, he signed a lifetime contract with his record label MCA, and is releasing an EP series of brand-new music every month for a year, titled 50 Years from Home.

Whitmire is scheduled to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on August 18 in Nashville, part of a run of dates that includes his own Ain't Hard Livin' Tour headlining shows as well as opening slots for Billy Currington and Tracy Lawrence through the remainder of 2026.



Photo Credit: Emma Kate Golden

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