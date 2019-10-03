Kennedi Releases New Song 'better'
Today, LA-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Kennedi releases a new song entitled "better" via Platoon. The sweeping and infectious track was premiered last night on The A-List Pop on Apple Music's Beats 1, hosted by Head of Pop Arjan Timmermans. Stream "better" on all platforms, and listen to it below.
Speaking about the song, Kennedi quotes the old adage: "When you like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you love a flower you water it daily."
"better" was Produced by Oji Volta, Sidney Swift, Keyon Christ, & A. Goodwin.
Kennedi is an artist and multi-instrumentalist from a small town in Minnesota. With a unique take on music, she melds autotune drenched vocals with pop and hip-hop tendencies but delivers the poetic and personal lyrics of a singer-songwriter. Her debut track "Last Cigarette" has garnered over 10 million streams since its release and her latest single "better" ushers in the next era of Kennedi.
Next week, Kennedi will hit the road for the Sunsets in Outerspace Tour - a 21-date trek supporting Bea Miller. The dates kick off on October 8th in Austin, TX and wind down on 11/30 in Los Angeles. See below for a complete list of dates.
Listen to "better" below.
Sunsets in Outerspace Tour (with Bea Miller)
10/8 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/9 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/16 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/18 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/19 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
10/22 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/23 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
10/26 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/28 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/1 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/2 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/4 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
11/5 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/8 Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/9 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/12 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/13 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/15 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
11/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre