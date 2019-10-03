Kennedi Releases New Song 'better'

Today, LA-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Kennedi releases a new song entitled "better" via Platoon. The sweeping and infectious track was premiered last night on The A-List Pop on Apple Music's Beats 1, hosted by Head of Pop Arjan Timmermans. Stream "better" on all platforms, and listen to it below.

Speaking about the song, Kennedi quotes the old adage: "When you like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you love a flower you water it daily."

"better" was Produced by Oji Volta, Sidney Swift, Keyon Christ, & A. Goodwin.

Kennedi is an artist and multi-instrumentalist from a small town in Minnesota. With a unique take on music, she melds autotune drenched vocals with pop and hip-hop tendencies but delivers the poetic and personal lyrics of a singer-songwriter. Her debut track "Last Cigarette" has garnered over 10 million streams since its release and her latest single "better" ushers in the next era of Kennedi.

Next week, Kennedi will hit the road for the Sunsets in Outerspace Tour - a 21-date trek supporting Bea Miller. The dates kick off on October 8th in Austin, TX and wind down on 11/30 in Los Angeles. See below for a complete list of dates.

Sunsets in Outerspace Tour (with Bea Miller)

10/8 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/9 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/11 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/16 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/18 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/19 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

10/22 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/23 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/26 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/28 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/1 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/2 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/4 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

11/5 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/8 Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/9 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/12 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/13 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/15 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

11/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre





