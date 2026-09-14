KenTheMan Releases OMG Music Video

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Fresh off a breakout run of success and a sold-out nationwide tour, Houston's own independent rap powerhouse KenTheMan has officially unveiled the music video for her latest single, 'OMG.'

The visual captures the unapologetic, high-energy spirit that defines KenTheMan's music. Set against the backdrop of a Houston parking lot link-up, the video offers a vibrant look into Ken's world, complete with sharp choreography, high-powered motorcycles, and plenty of attitude. The visual plays into the same bold personality and confidence that have made KenTheMan one of the most distinctive voices coming out of Houston.

The momentum behind KenTheMan continues to build. She has surpassed 250 million career streams, with her breakout hit 'Not My N*gga' surpassing 100 million streams. Her 2025 album, Kinda Famous, debuted with more than 7 million streams in its first week, further cementing her ability to turn independent releases into major moments. Her viral single 'First' and its remix featuring Monaleo have also generated over 40,000 TikTok creations and more than 8 million views, while continuing to gain traction across DSPs.

Born Kentavia Miller and raised on Houston's Northside, KenTheMan first turned to rap to process her experiences, developing a candid, sharp writing style that quickly set her apart. Her rise earned her a spot in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class, and she has continued to build her career on her own terms as an independent artist. Known for her blunt lyrics, confidence, humor, and commanding presence, Ken has also expanded her reach through partnerships with PUMA, Urban Decay, Sunday Riley, Foot Locker, CÎROC, D'USSE, and Belaire. Her music has also been featured in STARZ's P-Valley, HBO Max's Rap Sh!t, NBA 2K23, and HBO's And Just Like That.

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