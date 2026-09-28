KenTheMan Announces New EP I LOVE 304S

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Houston rap star KenTheMan has announced her highly anticipated new EP, I Love 304s, set to arrive on October 13th. Built around her signature razor-sharp lyricism, commanding presence, and unapologetic perspective, the five-track collection expands on the world that first introduced Ken to a national audience, centering on self-assurance, independence, and living entirely on her own terms.

The EP is anchored by the recent release of explosive singles 'OMG' and 'Popular.' 'OMG' recently dropped with a high-energy official music video that puts Ken's Houston roots front and center, featuring a packed parking-lot link-up filled with baddies, sultry choreography, and daring motorcycle stunts. Together, the tracks set an electric tone for the EP, capturing the fierce confidence, unapologetic attitude, and commanding presence that have become synonymous with Ken.

Stepping boldly into her current era, KenTheMan stands as a powerful example of true artistic independence and self-determination. As a mother balancing family life with a rapidly growing music career, she has always written 100% of her own raps while also booking her own shows, steering her creative direction, and maintaining full control over her release schedule. Her hands-on approach to every aspect of her career reflects the raw authenticity, discipline, and uncompromising work ethic that have defined her journey and helped her build an increasingly devoted fanbase on her own terms.

That fierce autonomy has yielded massive momentum. Ken's catalog has surpassed 300 million global streams, spearheaded by her viral hit 'Not My N*gga,' which alone has garnered over 100 million streams. Her 2025 project Kinda Famous generated over 7 million streams in its debut week, paving the way for a deluxe expansion and her headlining 2026 Kinda Famous 2our, which boasted sold-out dates across North America. More recently, her single 'First' racked up over 45 million streams, sparked a major TikTok trend that inspired over 40,000 video creations, culminating in a remix featuring fellow Houston icon Monaleo which also received over 39 million streams across platforms. Since her celebrated selection to the XXL Freshman Class of 2022, Ken has steadily broadened her influence across music, fashion, and television. Her magnetic persona has secured major partnerships with brands such as PUMA, Urban Decay, Sunday Riley, Foot Locker, CÎROC, D'USSE, and Luc Belaire. Meanwhile, her music has served as the soundtrack for acclaimed series including P-Valley, Rap Sh!t, And Just Like That..., and the official NBA 2K23 soundtrack.

I Love 304s officially drops on October 13th across all major streaming platforms.

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