Kem & Babyface Announce 'The Full Circle Tour' Hosted by Sherri Shepherd

Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum R&B icon KEM will embark on 'THE FULL CIRCLE TOUR' this spring with 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds.

It promises to be KEM's biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date, and actress, comedian, author, EMMY® Award-winning host and television personality Sherri Shepherd joins as the evening's host.

"The Full Circle Tour" launches on March 30 at VSU Center in Petersburg, VA, and will captivate and entertain audiences as it rolls through arenas across the continent, concluding at Oakland Arena on May 15, 2022. The tour is in support of KEM'S upcoming FULL CIRCLE EP featuring the explosive single "STUCK ON YOU."

This notably marks the first tour between KEM and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, uniting two R&B titans for one unforgettable run.

General on sale begins Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10am local time. A Special Pre-Sale goes live on Wednesday, January 26 at 10am local time.

Check out the full confirmed tour dates below. Fans are encouraged to get tickets soon -- these shows will sell out!

This will be the first official tour since the release of KEM's sixth full-length album, Love Always Wins. Racking up tens of millions of streams, the record boasts fan favorites such as 'Lie To Me,' 'Not Before You,' 'Live Out Your Love' [with Toni Braxton], and many more.

Receiving widespread critical praise, Rolling Stone applauded how "'Not Before You' arrives as a pleasant jolt on KEM's latest album, Love Always Wins - a traditional ballad enlivened by unexpected, enticing choices," and Billboard attested, "He proceeded to defy the odds."

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds' smooth and sexy style has enlightened the souls and touched the hearts of audiences around the world for over five decades. He has released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 "Tender Lover" single, For the Cool in You (1993), and The Day (1996) featuring "Every Time I Close My Eyes." The prolific music icon, songwriter, producer and recording artist is credited for more than 200 top 10 R&B singles and over 50 top 10 pop hits (including 16 No. 1's). He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion streams and sales worldwide, forever changing popular music.

Tour Dates

3/30 - Petersburg, VA - VSU Center

3/31 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Ins. Center

4/1 - Springfield, MA - Mass Mutual Center

4/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

4/7 - New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

4/8 - Atlanta, GA - - Fox Theater

4/10 Orlando, FL - - Addition Arena

4/14 - Columbus, GA * - Civic Center

4/15 - Jackson, MS * - - Coliseum

4/16 - Houston, TX - - NRG Arena

4/17 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater

4/21 - New York, NY - - Hulu Theater at MSG

4/22 - Norfolk, VA - - Chartway Arena

4/23 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/27 - Detroit, MI - - Fox Theater

4/29 - Chicago, IL - - Wintrust Arena

4/30 - St. Louis, MO - - Chaifetz Arena

5/1 - Nashville, TN - - Municipal Auditorium

5/5 - Greensboro, NC * - Special Events Center

5/6 - Charlotte, NC * - Bojangles Coliseum

5/7 - Macon, GA * - - Coliseum

5/8 - Southaven, MS * - Landers Center

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV - - Theater at Virgin Hotel

5/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

5/15 - Oakland, CA - - Oakland Arena