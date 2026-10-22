 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Kelela Submits NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY Consideration

The alt-music artist's album features collaborations with PinkPantheress, A.K Paul, and Fousheé across 11 tracks produced primarily by Oscar Scheller.

By:
Kelela Submits NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY Consideration

Kelela has submitted her album NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY consideration. The 11-track project features collaborations with PinkPantheress, A.K Paul, and Fousheé, and is produced primarily by Oscar Scheller.

Tracklist

idea 1

point blank

goin down

outta time (feat. A. K. Paul)

against me

crystalize

retaliation lullaby

linknb

don't piss me off

new life forms (feat. Fousheé)

the bridge (feat. PinkPantheress)

if we meet again

Credits

idea 1 — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Janiva Ellis. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

point blank — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

goin down — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Fousheé. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Additional production by Kelela.

outta time (feat. A. K. Paul) — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, A. K. Paul and Jessica Chambliss. Produced by A. K. Paul.

against me — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Additional production by Kelela.

crystalize — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Additional production by Kelela.

retaliation lullaby — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Janiva Ellis. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

linknb — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

don't piss me off — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Mischa Notcutt. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

new life forms (feat. Fousheé) — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Fousheé. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

the bridge (feat. PinkPantheress) — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and PinkPantheress. Produced by Oscar Scheller.

if we meet again — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Executive Produced by Kelela.

Mixed by Kelela. Mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound. Lacquer cut by Beau Thomas at Ten Eight Seven Mastering. Creative Direction by Yasser Abubeker. Design by Seenahm Suriyasat. Photography by Neva Wireko.

Photo Credit: Neva Wireko

Kelela Submits NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY Consideration Image

Kelela Submits NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY Consideration Image

Kelela Submits NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY Consideration Image


Photo Credit: Neva Wireko
Recent Articles
Say Now Release New Single 'HOT & TALKING'
10/16/2026
Photos: MJ Cole & A. K. Paul Release New Single TALK TO US
Photos: MJ Cole & A. K. Paul Release New Single TALK TO US
8/13/2026
PEPPA PIG Throws Shade at CLARIO in Latest Buzz
7/27/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts