Kelela Submits NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY Consideration
The alt-music artist's album features collaborations with PinkPantheress, A.K Paul, and Fousheé across 11 tracks produced primarily by Oscar Scheller.
Kelela has submitted her album NEW AVATAR for GRAMMY consideration. The 11-track project features collaborations with PinkPantheress, A.K Paul, and Fousheé, and is produced primarily by Oscar Scheller.
Tracklist
idea 1
point blank
goin down
outta time (feat. A. K. Paul)
against me
crystalize
retaliation lullaby
linknb
don't piss me off
new life forms (feat. Fousheé)
the bridge (feat. PinkPantheress)
if we meet again
Credits
idea 1 — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Janiva Ellis. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
point blank — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
goin down — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Fousheé. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Additional production by Kelela.
outta time (feat. A. K. Paul) — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, A. K. Paul and Jessica Chambliss. Produced by A. K. Paul.
against me — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Additional production by Kelela.
crystalize — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Additional production by Kelela.
retaliation lullaby — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Janiva Ellis. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
linknb — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
don't piss me off — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Mischa Notcutt. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
new life forms (feat. Fousheé) — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and Fousheé. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
the bridge (feat. PinkPantheress) — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos, Oscar Scheller and PinkPantheress. Produced by Oscar Scheller.
if we meet again — Written by Kelela Mizanekristos and Oscar Scheller. Produced by Oscar Scheller. Executive Produced by Kelela.
Mixed by Kelela. Mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound. Lacquer cut by Beau Thomas at Ten Eight Seven Mastering. Creative Direction by Yasser Abubeker. Design by Seenahm Suriyasat. Photography by Neva Wireko.
Photo Credit: Neva Wireko
Photo Credit: Neva Wireko
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