Keith Urban's THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 is Here

Today, Keith Urban celebrates the release of his tenth studio album, THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1. With the album's release, comes a global promotional blitz that began on Wednesday night with the network television performance debut of Urban's duet with P!nk on "One Too Many." The official music video for the track, which is blowing up in numerous countries around the world, debuted on Facebook yesterday, and is now available wide today.

In addition, today sees multiple performances including appearances on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the release of lyric videos for every song on TSON, as well as THE SPEED OF NOW Global Livestream via Amazon Music's Twitch channel within the Amazon Music mobile app and on Amazon.com/live airing at 9:00PM ET.

Urban will also take part in tomorrow night's 'iHeartRadio Music Festival," streaming on the CW App and CWTV.com and on iHeartMedia radio stations at 9PM ET/6 PM PT. Next week brings even more from THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 including Wednesday's performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and the CW Network will also broadcast the two-night televised iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, September 27th (8:00-10:00pmET) and Monday, September 28th (8:00-10:00pmET).

TSON delivers the power of lifting people up and seeking hope in every - even the challenging - moments, and it serves as the distillation of the music that Urban has been exploring throughout his career. From "Out The Cage," featuring funk/pop icon Nile Rodgers and Breland, to the giddyup rock of "Tumbleweed," his 39th Top 5 "God Whispered Your Name," his slinky soul pop duet with P!nk "One Too Many," "We Were," featuring Eric Church and the old-flannel tumble of "Forever." Urban has never sounded so immersed in the music.

Always seeking new collaborators, THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 defines one of the most wide-ranging careers in modern music, trusting the moments is as much THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 as anything. Urban possesses an unadorned willingness to bring the best musical touchstones together seeking not just to expand but to unite influences, genres, trends and the human heart. He casts his sessions, follows his inquisitiveness and trusts his collaborators.

"It's letting go of parameters, boundaries, expectations, limitations of any sort and taking the most honest and accurate photograph of who I am and where I am musically and personally right now," says Urban. For a man who sets an ever-higher bar, it's a serious standard. But for the multi-instrumentalist, it's also the reason to keep exploring.

