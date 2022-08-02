Keiji Haino & SUMAC Announce New Collaborative Album 'Into This Juvenile Apocalypse Our Golden Blood to Pour Let Us Never'

Japanese free music provocateur Keiji Haino and expressionist metal trio SUMAC have announced their new collaborative album Into This Juvenile Apocalypse Our Golden Blood to Pour Let Us Never, out Oct. 7th, 2022. SUMAC will be touring throughout the US this summer with labelmates BIG|BRAVE, as well as in Europe this fall.

Like its predecessor, Even for just the briefest moment Keep charging this "expiation" Plug in to make it slightly better (Trost Records, 2019), Into This Juvenile Apocalypse captures Haino and the three members of SUMAC live on stage, navigating a series of spontaneous compositions in front of an attentive audience, with no prior discussions or planning involving the direction of the music.

While all four participants agree that the Even for just the briefest moment session documents a particularly circuitous journey from discord to synchronicity, they also agree that Into This Juvenile Apocalypse finds the quartet navigating the push-and-pull of creative interplay with bolder strides and stronger chemistry.

Recorded on May 21, 2019, at the Astoria Hotel on Vancouver BC's notorious East Hastings Street as a one-off performance during a short North American tour for Haino, the six compositions comprising Into This Juvenile Apocalypse showcase a musical unit bouncing unfiltered ideas off of one another, mining a trove of textures and timbres from their armory to buoy and bolster these living and breathing pieces.

Like so many albums documenting free music, the thrill here is in the tight rope walk, the wavering moments of uncertainty, and the ecstatic moments of shared brilliance.

As with American Dollar Bill and Even for just the briefest moment, Into This Juvenile Apocalypse Our Golden Blood to Pour Let Us Never is an unfiltered and undoctored document of a specific moment in time. There are equipment failures. There are ideas left dangling in the ether.

There are the technical handicaps of recording in a dingy hotel dive bar in a bad neighborhood as opposed to the optimal acoustics of a proper recording studio. But there is also an electricity in the air, and a continuous sense of creative elation and goosebump-inducing inspiration. It's an hour-long exercise in seeking out happy accidents and reveling in the wreckage.

As part of the album's announcement, SUMAC have shared exclusive mail order t-shirt designs, with $5 of all pre-ordered shirts being donated to Planned Parenthood.

SUMAC Tour Dates

August 8 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall # [tickets]

August 9 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary # [tickets]

August 10 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace # [tickets]

August 11 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques #

August 12 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair # [tickets]

August 13 - Brooklyn, NY - The Market Hotel # [tickets]

August 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts # [tickets]

August 15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery # [tickets]

August 17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle + [tickets]

August 18 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook + [tickets]

August 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl # [tickets]

August 20 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR # [tickets]

August 21 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups # [tickets]

October 1 - Stockholm, SE - Gloomy Days Fest [tickets]

October 2 - Helsinki, FI - Tavastia w/ Pharaoh Overlord

October 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega * [tickets]

October 5 - Antwerp, BE - Trix * [tickets]

October 6 - Tilburg, NL - Hall Of Fame * [tickets]

October 7 - Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires *

October 8 - Monthey, CH - Pont Rouge * [tickets]

October 9 - Zurich, CH - Rote Fabrik * [tickets]

October 11 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Bóveda *

October 12 - Madrid, ES - Mon Live w/ Deafheaven [tickets]

October 13 - Porto, PT - Amplifest [tickets]

# w/ BIG|BRAVE, Tashi Dorji

+ w/ BIG|BRAVE, MANAS

* w/ Patrick Shiroishi