Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Keb' Mo' Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination for Album 'Good To Be…'

Keb' Mo' Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination for Album 'Good To Be…'

Good To Be debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts including #1 on the Blues Album chart and #11 on the Heatseekers Chart.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Yesterday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb' Mo' was nominated for Best Americana Album for his critically-acclaimed album Good To Be... that was released earlier this year via Rounder Records. The nomination is his 12th overall and follows winning the Best Americana Album Grammy in 2020 for his album Oklahoma.

Following a full year of touring, including a run supporting Sheryl Crow, Keb' Mo' has just announced a run of east coast performances in February 2023 before his Stagecoach Festival debut in April. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.

"This is f**king amazing! I'm overwhelmed to be nominated this year, especially in a category alongside so many artists I admire," shares Moore. "I wrote this album between where I grew up in Compton and where I now live in Nashville, and it truly feels like the soundtrack to my life. It's such an honor to receive this recognition from the Recording Academy and to stand alongside such respected artists."

Good To Be debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts including #1 on the Blues Album chart and #11 on the Heatseekers Chart. In their 4.5 out of 5 star review, American Songwriter called the album "...effortlessly engaging while imbuing consistent good vibes and an ease brought about through infectious enthusiasm," while Folk Alley proclaimed "...Mo's mellifluous vocals sing directly to the deepest part of us, and his music creates an aura that wraps us in the warmth of that delivery."

Upon release, Keb' Mo' performed his single "Good To Be (Home Again)" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sat down with PBS Newshour for a career-spanning interview and was featured on NPR's Weekend Edition.

Tour Dates

1/28: Eastern Caribbean - Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
2/6: Clearwater, FL - The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
2/7: Clearwater, FL - The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
2/8: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
2/11: Charlotte, NC - Blumenthal PAC - Knight Theater
2/13: Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts
2/14: Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
2/15: Rutland, VT - The Paramount Theatre
2/17: Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
2/18: Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino
2/20: Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
2/21: Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
4/10: Marrickville, Australia - The Factory
4/29: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart



New Found Glory Announce Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour Photo
New Found Glory Announce 'Make The Most Of It' Acoustic Tour
New Found Glory have announced the Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour. The tour kicks off in January in St. Louis, MO, and makes stops across the country at unique, primarily seated venues before concluding in March in Miami Beach, FL, with special guest Leanna Firestone making appearances at all dates as well.
Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For Unholy Photo
Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For 'Unholy'
Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Unholy” – her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.
Michaela Anne Shares Happy Xmas Holiday EP Photo
Michaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EP
Michaela Anne unwraps her holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP. Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”
Lucky Daye Announces Candydrip (Deluxe) Album Photo
Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Album
New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major


Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For #1 Global Smash Hit 'Unholy'Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For #1 Global Smash Hit 'Unholy'
November 16, 2022

Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Unholy” – her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.
Michaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EPMichaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EP
November 16, 2022

Michaela Anne unwraps her holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP. Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”
VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on BroadwayVIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway
November 16, 2022

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming return to Broadway in 'A Doll's House.' Chastain revealed why she wanted to do the play on Broadway after the West End production was cancelled due to COVID-19. Watch the new video clip from the interview now!
VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'
November 16, 2022

In a new video preview ahead of New York, New York's premiere on Broadway, John Kander discusses the original song and the process writing it. Kander explains how he and Fred Ebb wrote songs for the film and presented them to Martin Scorsese, Liza Minelli, and Robert DeNiro.
Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' AlbumLucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Album
November 16, 2022

New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.