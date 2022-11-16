Keb' Mo' Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination for Album 'Good To Be…'

Yesterday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb' Mo' was nominated for Best Americana Album for his critically-acclaimed album Good To Be... that was released earlier this year via Rounder Records. The nomination is his 12th overall and follows winning the Best Americana Album Grammy in 2020 for his album Oklahoma.

Following a full year of touring, including a run supporting Sheryl Crow, Keb' Mo' has just announced a run of east coast performances in February 2023 before his Stagecoach Festival debut in April. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.

"This is f**king amazing! I'm overwhelmed to be nominated this year, especially in a category alongside so many artists I admire," shares Moore. "I wrote this album between where I grew up in Compton and where I now live in Nashville, and it truly feels like the soundtrack to my life. It's such an honor to receive this recognition from the Recording Academy and to stand alongside such respected artists."

Good To Be debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts including #1 on the Blues Album chart and #11 on the Heatseekers Chart. In their 4.5 out of 5 star review, American Songwriter called the album "...effortlessly engaging while imbuing consistent good vibes and an ease brought about through infectious enthusiasm," while Folk Alley proclaimed "...Mo's mellifluous vocals sing directly to the deepest part of us, and his music creates an aura that wraps us in the warmth of that delivery."

Upon release, Keb' Mo' performed his single "Good To Be (Home Again)" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sat down with PBS Newshour for a career-spanning interview and was featured on NPR's Weekend Edition.

Tour Dates

1/28: Eastern Caribbean - Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

2/6: Clearwater, FL - The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

2/7: Clearwater, FL - The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

2/8: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

2/11: Charlotte, NC - Blumenthal PAC - Knight Theater

2/13: Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts

2/14: Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

2/15: Rutland, VT - The Paramount Theatre

2/17: Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

2/18: Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

2/20: Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

2/21: Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

4/10: Marrickville, Australia - The Factory

4/29: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart