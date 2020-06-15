Kaz James Links Up with Ali Love on New Single 'Stronger'

Debuting as Pete Tong's Essential New Tune on BBC Radio 1 over the weekend, DJ and producer Kaz James has unveiled new single 'Stronger', a collaboration with Hot Creations affiliate Ali Love, out now via THREE SIX ZERO RECORDINGS.

Pete Tong said: "Prolific over the last few years, Kaz James has got together with Ali Love to concoct a rather hot new track for this week's Essential New Tune."

Marking James' first release of 2020, 'Stronger' is a fresh house cut that strikes a balance between dancefloor energy and raw emotion. Propelled by Ali Love's instantly recognisable vocals, the sunkissed jam arrives just in time for summer. 'Stronger' is the first in a busy release schedule for Kaz James and follows his remix of Coldplay's 'Orphans' - a previous staple in the club circuit.

Kaz James has risen to the upper echelons of the DJ world, alongside household names he calls his peers such as Life & Death boss DJ Tennis and Guy Gerber, becoming a regular at the latter's RUMORS events and who recently remixed Kaz's Summer hit of 2019 'Through Your Love'.

A member of both Hot Natured and Infinity Ink, Ali Love is one of the most respected singer/songwriters in dance music, collaborating with the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Justice and Roisin Murphy as well as releasing on Damian Lazarus' Crosstown Rebels amongst others.

A stellar collab, 'Stronger' marks the start of a new chapter for two dance music dons.

