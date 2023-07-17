Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single 'Meant to Be'

It serves as her first release of 2023 on the heels of her 2022 debut EP, Unraveled.

Jul. 17, 2023

Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single 'Meant to Be'

After captivating listeners with a string of independent releases and endearing audiences everywhere as fan favorite “Hartley” on the hit Disney Channel series The Villains of Valley View, artist, singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and presence Kayden (Kayden Muller-Janssen) returns with a brand new single entitled “Meant To Be”.

SWEETY HIGH exclusively premiered the song. About the song Kayden said “This song is very personal to me. I wrote the track as a reflection of where I am in my life. Both professionally and personally. I am in a great place and excited for people to hear the song.”

The track layers dance-floor ready synths over a slick funked-up bass line. Kayden leans into the verses with charisma and confidence. The momentum culminates on a chantable chorus as she affirms, “I know that this is where I’m meant to be.” It seamlessly fuses airtight pop song-craft, R&B flavor, and fresh energy, delivering an anthem that’s just as dynamic as Kayden is! 

It serves as her first release of 2023 on the heels of her 2022 debut EP, Unraveled. The latter has already generated over 1 million-plus streams and counting powered by fan favorites such as “Crave.”

Earning widespread acclaim, RAYDAR promised, “the full-length project leaves you yearning for more whilst laying the foundation for the next chapter in her career.” Discussing a highlight from the EP, Bong Mines Entertainment urged, “We recommend adding Kayden’s “I’d Rather Go Blind” single to your favorite retro soul playlist.”

Her cover of “I’d Rather Go Blind” has been played on Sirius XM’s Velvet ’Today’s Pop Vocalists’ since release last October and continues to get played. Says Muller, “To be a part of Velvet’s rotation alongside artists like Adele, Beyonce & Sam Smith blows my mind.”

She only continues to make headlines across popular culture. Shining on TV, VIP access hailed, “She makes each episode of the show so enjoyable to watch and her great energy is contagious,” while SWEETY HIGH put it simply, “Kayden Muller-Janssen is the definition of a multi-hyphenate.” On the other hand, Naluda Magazine recently praised her “deeply personal songs about relationships, self-worth, and empowerment,” and the Town-Crier Wellington noted, “At only 20 years old, she is well on her way to a thriving acting and singing career.”

It's just the beginning though. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Kayden soon!

Hailing from Florida, KAYDEN developed a lifelong love for music as a kid. Living in horse country, she learned how to ride from her horse trainer mom.

In between acting, she wrote and recorded music at any chance possible, developing her vocals and chops as a writer by singing along to the likes of Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and Amy Winehouse. She dealt with every emotion through music, finding strength in melodies and recognizing the power of her voice.

She initially notched a #1 on Radio Disney with “Kiss Kiss Baby” before earning a Top 5 “most-requested video” on Music Choice with both “Kiss Kiss Baby” and “Walk.” Beyond starring on TV in 2022, she dropped back-to-back anthemic singles “No Maybe” and “Crave,” paving the way for her Unraveled EP and more to come.



