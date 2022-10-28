Kay Nambiar Releases Evocative Debut EP

Multifaceted singer/songwriter Kay Nambiar has released his debut EP, Ep1, available to stream globally now. Written, performed and co-produced by Kay, Ep1 is a deeply expressive and atmospheric project marking the beginning of his solo music career, evolved organically from voice notes recorded on his iPhone over the last five years.

"Recording this album was a reflective journey. My demos embodied the ideas I wanted to communicate and served as a blueprint for the recording process," shares Kay. "These songs are more questions than answers. I frequently was at a roadblock with myself and my insecurities which would sometimes push me forward and other times hold me back.

﻿"Sharing these deeply personal thoughts through music was cathartic in a way, working through those situations while trusting the process and just letting things happen as they come. I can only hope that people listening are able to find solace through these songs as I have."

Reminiscent of artists such as Elliot Smith and Sufjan Stevens, Kay's introspective 5-track EP offers a distinctively melancholic, pared-back, but also deeply personal look into who he is as an artist while making room for listeners to reflect on the internal struggles they face and how our experiences shape us into our most authentic selves.

Earlier this month, he released his second single off the EP, "Fountain Ave," which speaks to finding hope in our most vulnerable moments with the help of Kay's dark and subdued lyricism and delicate guitar strumming.

The project also features his haunting and contemplative debut, "Speaking In Tongues," that was accompanied by a foreboding short film directed by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong (VICE Studio's Goldie, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs) and focuses on the main character's descent into delirium, inspired by a first-hand experience of feeling uneasy after attending a party. Both singles received early support from the likes of Official Charts, Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, Noctis, and Spindle Magazine, as well as playlist support from Spotify's Fresh Finds Indie and Apple Music's Acoustic Autumn.

Known best for his work as a photographer and model having collaborated with some of the world's most-renowned artists and brands - from Calvin Klein to Cartier, and international publications including Vogue and Numéro - Kay makes a shift in his multi-disciplinary career with the release of his music, adding solo artist to his repertoire.

Baring his most vulnerable inner thoughts and feelings, it's safe to say this is just the beginning for the American/Dutch artist.

Photo Credit: Kay Nambiar