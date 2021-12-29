Katy Perry Releases New Single 'When I'm Gone' Featuring Alesso

Today marks the hotly anticipated global premiere of "When I'm Gone" - the electrifying new single from Alesso and Katy Perry. Out now via 10:22PM/Astralwerks/Capitol Records, "When I'm Gone" is the first-ever collaboration between the iconic GRAMMY-nominated producer/dance artist and the multi-platinum-selling pop superstar.

Katy will be performing a special medley of "When I'm Gone"/"Walking On Air" during her "PLAY" residency and for CNN's "New Year's Eve" with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen.

"I'm so thrilled that "When I'm Gone" is finally out. We've been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you. I'm honored to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special," Alesso said.

"When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them. ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing," Katy Perry stated.

Within the very first seconds of "When I'm Gone," Alesso and Katy prove to be a match made in dancefloor heaven. A high-drama anthem built on throbbing beats and powerful piano melodies, the track spotlights Katy's radiant vocal presence as she offers up a fierce warning to the one who's left her behind: "You're chasing the danger. It's just in your nature. Look for me in strangers. All these pretty faces. No one can replace it. I'm always your favorite." Written by Alesso and Katy with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates' Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley, and Alma Goodman, "When I'm Gone" comes to wild and dazzling life thanks to Alesso's immaculate sound design and endlessly imaginative yet pop-perfect production.

On Monday, January 10, the official music video for "When I'm Gone" will receive a massive worldwide premiere when ESPN broadcasts the video at halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The premiere of "When I'm Gone" caps off an extraordinary year for Alesso, who recently partnered with OneOf (the green NFT platform built for the music community) to release his debut NFT collection "Cosmic Genesis." Over the past few months, he's seen tremendous success with "Chasing Stars (with Marshmello feat. James Bay)," a bittersweet but euphoric anthem that cracked the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart spending 11 weeks there. Alesso's other recent triumphs include the ecstatically received long-anticipated winter floor-filler "Somebody To Use," "Rescue Me (with Danna Paola)" (featured on the official soundtrack to Blade Runner Black Lotus), and the electro-pop powerhouse "Going Dumb (with Stray Kids & CORSAK)."

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified platinum and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Rony Alwin