Katy Perry Launches Collaboration With Twila True Fine Jewelry

Over the weekend, Katy Perry launched her exclusive collaboration with Twila True Fine Jewelry, The Katy Perry x Twila True "PLAY" jewelry collection in Newport Beach, CA at the Twila True Fine Jewelry Store.

"I loved being able to take my larger-than-life props from PLAY and turn them into fine wearable pieces. With this cute collection, you can wear PLAY throughout your day, even after you've left Las Vegas," Katy Perry stated,

The new line is Colorfully PLAY-ful giving jewelry lovers a taste of Katy's world, with unique designs and bold styles that display the fiercely fiery personality adored by audiences worldwide. A whimsical selection of charms suits every mood or fashion. Elegant gold chain necklaces and statement-making chunky chain bracelets add real "fireworks" to any wardrobe.

Celebrities, influencers and media attended the private brunch and a press walk as they previewed this exclusive collection. Guests enjoyed signature De Soi crafted non-alcoholic mocktails, with vibrant colors and candy garnishes and ate vegan cuisine under a beautiful tent with a fantastic rainbow floral design by A Seed and Stone events design company, all for a true Katy Perry inspired playful experience.

Guests left with VIP gift bags filled with Twila True accessories and a piece of PLAY jewelry, Facial Lounge Vegan Skincare, Swiminista designer sarongs, the LA Weekly Beauty Box and much more.

Check out photos of the collection here:

Event Photo Credit: Eugene Powers