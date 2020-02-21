Katie Pruitt's Debut Album EXPECTATIONS is Out Today

Expectations, the anticipated debut album from breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt, is out today on Rounder Records. Purchase HERE. Co-produced by Pruitt and her close friend Mike Robinson, Expectations consists of ten new songs written by Pruitt.

In celebration of the album, Pruitt will perform a special sold-out record release show tonight at Nashville's The Basement and will embark on an extensive headline tour starting next month. Upcoming stops include Los Angeles' The Hotel Café, San Francisco's Café Du Nord, Seattle's Sunset Tavern, Denver's Globe Hall, New York's Mercury Lounge, Philadelphia's MilkBoy, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic and Nashville's Basement East among several others. She will also join City and Colour for several shows this spring. See below for complete details.

Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has been building to a career breakthrough over the past few years following the release of her OurVinyl Live Session EP in March 2018. Since the release, Pruitt has been highlighted as one of NPR Music's "Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch In 2019," Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" and Southwest Magazine's "Artists on the Rise."

EXPECTATIONS TRACK LIST

1. "Wishful Thinking"

2. "My Mind's A Ship (That's Going Down)"

3. "Expectations"

4. "Out Of The Blue"

5. "Normal"

6. "Grace Has A Gun"

7. "Searching For Truth"

8. "Georgia"

9. "Loving Her"

10. "It's Always Been You"

KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 21-Nashville, TN-The Basement SOLD-OUT

March 20-Dallas, TX-Ruins

March 21-Houston, TX-White Oak Upstairs

March 24-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar

March 26-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café

March 28-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room

March 29-San Francisco, CA-Café Du Nord

March 31-Portland, OR-Bunk Bar

April 1-Seattle, WA-Sunset Tavern

April 3-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

April 5-Denver, CO-Globe Hall

April 7-Minneapolis, MN-Turf Club

April 8-Kansas City, MO-Riot Room

April 9-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill

April 10-Evanston, IL-SPACE

April 11-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

April 13-Toronto, ON-Drake Hotel

April 15-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge

April 16-Uncasville, CT-Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

April 17-Boston, MA-Café 939

April 18-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy

April 20-Washington, DC-DC9

April 21-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room

April 22-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's Attic

April 24-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar

April 25-Nashville, TN-Basement East

May 12-Mckees Rocks, PA-Roxian Theatre*

May 13-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live*

May 15-Red Bank, NJ-Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts*

May 16-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall*

May 18-Kingston, NY-Ulster Performing Arts Center *

May 19-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall*

May 22-Portland, ME-State Theatre*

May 24-Montreal, QC-MTELUS*

May 28-Ithaca, NY-State Theatre

May 29-Niagara Falls, NY-The Rapids Theatre*

*with City and Colour





