Katie Pruitt's Debut Album EXPECTATIONS is Out Today
Expectations, the anticipated debut album from breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt, is out today on Rounder Records. Purchase HERE. Co-produced by Pruitt and her close friend Mike Robinson, Expectations consists of ten new songs written by Pruitt.
In celebration of the album, Pruitt will perform a special sold-out record release show tonight at Nashville's The Basement and will embark on an extensive headline tour starting next month. Upcoming stops include Los Angeles' The Hotel Café, San Francisco's Café Du Nord, Seattle's Sunset Tavern, Denver's Globe Hall, New York's Mercury Lounge, Philadelphia's MilkBoy, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic and Nashville's Basement East among several others. She will also join City and Colour for several shows this spring. See below for complete details.
Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has been building to a career breakthrough over the past few years following the release of her OurVinyl Live Session EP in March 2018. Since the release, Pruitt has been highlighted as one of NPR Music's "Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch In 2019," Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" and Southwest Magazine's "Artists on the Rise."
EXPECTATIONS TRACK LIST
1. "Wishful Thinking"
2. "My Mind's A Ship (That's Going Down)"
3. "Expectations"
4. "Out Of The Blue"
5. "Normal"
6. "Grace Has A Gun"
7. "Searching For Truth"
8. "Georgia"
9. "Loving Her"
10. "It's Always Been You"
KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
February 21-Nashville, TN-The Basement SOLD-OUT
March 20-Dallas, TX-Ruins
March 21-Houston, TX-White Oak Upstairs
March 24-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar
March 26-Los Angeles, CA-The Hotel Café
March 28-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room
March 29-San Francisco, CA-Café Du Nord
March 31-Portland, OR-Bunk Bar
April 1-Seattle, WA-Sunset Tavern
April 3-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court
April 5-Denver, CO-Globe Hall
April 7-Minneapolis, MN-Turf Club
April 8-Kansas City, MO-Riot Room
April 9-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill
April 10-Evanston, IL-SPACE
April 11-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi
April 13-Toronto, ON-Drake Hotel
April 15-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge
April 16-Uncasville, CT-Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
April 17-Boston, MA-Café 939
April 18-Philadelphia, PA-MilkBoy
April 20-Washington, DC-DC9
April 21-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room
April 22-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's Attic
April 24-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar
April 25-Nashville, TN-Basement East
May 12-Mckees Rocks, PA-Roxian Theatre*
May 13-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live*
May 15-Red Bank, NJ-Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts*
May 16-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall*
May 18-Kingston, NY-Ulster Performing Arts Center *
May 19-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall*
May 22-Portland, ME-State Theatre*
May 24-Montreal, QC-MTELUS*
May 28-Ithaca, NY-State Theatre
May 29-Niagara Falls, NY-The Rapids Theatre*
*with City and Colour