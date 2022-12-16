Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist KATHLEEN reveals "The Longest Year (Live)," from her forthcoming EP, Live From Highland Park, available on January 6, 2023 via Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-save the Live From Highland Park EP HERE.

In the midst of the global pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals) and Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass).

The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP. She initially teased these performances on YouTube in 2020, generating hundreds of thousands of views in advance.

"'The Longest Year' wasn't written about lockdown, but it became about lockdown," Kathleen explains. "I wrote it in 2016, and after years of work and then months of planning, we released it on what happened to be the first day of stay at home orders. I felt like a rocket that hit a ceiling. Here's the live recording, recorded and performed from under that ceiling."

During this arresting and captivating performance of "The Longest Year," ethereal keys hum around a lush, organic beat as her delicate vocal delivery instantly takes hold. Meanwhile, the reflective and rapturous hook resounds, "Oh, it's been the longest year of our lives." The subdued rendition highlights the track's pensive power in the accompanying visual.

This October, KATHLEEN released "Going In Reverse," as an exclusive track for The Eleventh Hour: Songs for Climate Justice compilation album curated by filmmaker Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, The Big Short, Vice) and podcaster/producer Matt Dwyer (Conversations with Dwyer & Painting With John).

The album, released via Sub Pop Records also features previously unreleased music from Moby, Fake Fruit, Frankie Cosmos, Sonny & The Sunsets, Cloud Nothings, Ya Tseen, and more.

KATHLEEN continues to progress on her own terms, catalyzing her creativity without boundaries with each successive drop. Throughout the past year alone, she has evolved in real-time with the recently released "Beautiful Waters," "Phantom Love"(accompanied by a stunning A.I.-created video), "Fever Dream" and "How Long Will This Last." 2022/2023 marks a new era of original music from KATHLEEN, which truly serves as a testament to her sense of purpose, not just as a songwriter, but as a passionate environmentalist, activist, and human being.

"I think the main reason I make music is to create a vehicle for conversation and new philosophies," she says. Keep an eye out for more new music from KATHLEEN in 2023.

Watch the new music video here: