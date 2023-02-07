Kate Davis Shares 'Call Home' From New Album 'Fish Bowl'

Kate Davis will be releasing her sophomore album 'Fish Bowl,' her first for ANTI- Records, on March 24. A deeply personal album, Davis charts its path through the eyes of Fish Bowl's central character FiBo.

Today she is sharing the spare, slow-building track "Call Home," which is what Davis calls her "big pandemic feelings song." Processing isolation from the confines of a bedroom in her mother's house, Davis describes the "kind of disorientation of things not ending up the way that you thought they would." Listen to the track and watch its visualizer video below.

She adds: "That song felt to me like writing my own little sci-fi tale - an apocalyptic romance of these unknown characters. It was a dialogue between me - or FiBo - and another figure who represents an escape from purgatory."

Next month Davis will be performing at SXSW, followed by European tour dates in the UK, France, Germany and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

As badly as we want our trajectory to be linear and to make logical sense, sometimes life has other plans for us. We have to listen to that little voice within, whispering: rebel against the status quo.

This has been Davis's experience, where she hits the brakes on the life she thought she knew, grabbed the creative reins and rebuilt her artistic foundation. As she triumphantly walks away from her previous life as a conservatory-trained jazz musician and into her future as an experimental art-rock singer, Davis has found a new home within herself.

Leading the entire creative process, Davis wove multiple genres - art-rock, pop, and folk - into an intricate, unique tapestry of sound. She also drew influence from a vast catalog of visuals and literary references while writing 'Fish Bowl,' thinking about the films of Wim Wenders and the liminal space that exists between outer space and far beneath the sea.

As she steps into an exciting new stage of her music career, Davis is taking the very meticulousness she developed from her years in the jazz world and applying them to 'Fish Bowl.' Like genre pillar John Coltrane, Davis is transitioning to a more musically spiritual place - a place where rules don't matter, experimentalism is encouraged, and change is part of one's natural progression as an artist. As Davis continues to push forward with clear-eyed determination, the indie-rock world is about to gain a new sonic voyager.

TOUR DATES

3/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

3/14 - 3/18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/15 - London, UK @ The Lexington

5/15 - Manchester, UK @ The Lodge

5/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

5/19 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ London Calling

5/20 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

5/21 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/22 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain w/ Lael Neale