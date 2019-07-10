Kate Davis Premieres New Song CLOUD
Kate Davis has shared the second offering from her upcoming album Trophy out November 8 on Solitaire Recordings (Common Holly, Jonathan Something). Consequence of Sound premiered "Cloud" today, saying "the track is a soft, rolling number with daydreaming guitar lines tumbling over the steady snap of a snare." Kate elaborates, "'Cloud' is a love song written about the fleeting relationships and desires of our teen dreams. The song was tracked live at Trout Recording in BK. I do not have a creepy obsession with teens - merely a desire to relive some of my lost youth."
Sharon Van Etten recently introduced the emerging artist to audiences, premiering a song called "rbbts" and stating "Kate Davis is one of my favorite singers today ... I have admired Kate's sense of melody and phrasing since the day we met." NPR echoed enthusiasm for the jazz darling-turned-indie songstress, Bob Boilen proclaiming, "my favorite new discovery is Kate Davis ... gorgeous." The song garnered tastemaker support from YouTube's New Music This Week, Spotify's Fresh Finds and Tidal's Tidal Rising among others, as well as critical enthusiasm from Uproxx, Brooklyn Vegan, The Wild Honey Pie and more. Its video gathered over 100,000 views in less than two weeks.
Kate Davis last occupied the spotlight during her youthful yet exceptionally accomplished jazz career, including but not limited to the Grammy Jazz Ensemble, ASCAP's Robert Allen Award, slots at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and fervent endorsements from Herbie Hancock, Ben Folds, Alison Krauss and Jeff Goldblum among others. That was then, and this is now - her indie rock debut. She considers it her hardest-earned accolade to date.
Kate's personal approach to music grew more emotional than that allowed of a jazz darling. Days spent practicing and performing standards became nights spent writing - cathartic indie rock. Forbidden chord progressions emerged like diary entries, documents of an internal reaction to routine. Time intended for technique slipped into secret listening sessions of Beach House, Elliot Smith and TV On The Radio. In the same bright, arresting croon that ignited her youthful stardom, Davis created confessionals. Now 28 and audibly matured, Kate is prepared to properly share the artifacts from her late night craft, a full length reaction to ritual required of perfection, an outburst from the pedestal. Throughout twelve tumultuous tracks, she poetically reflects upon the intricacies of what it is to live, ruminating on topics too close to her heart - identity, self-worth, loss. Trophy will be released November 8, 2019 on Solitaire Recordings. Read the full album bio here.