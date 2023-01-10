Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kate Davis Announces New Album 'Fish Bowl'

Kate Davis Announces New Album 'Fish Bowl'

This feeling is at the heart of Davis’ sophomore album, ‘Fish Bowl,’ coming out March 24 via her new label home of ANTI- Records.

Jan. 10, 2023  

As she triumphantly walks away from her previous life as a conservatory-trained jazz musician and into her future as an experimental art-rock singer, Kate Davis has found a new home within herself. This feeling is at the heart of Davis' sophomore album, 'Fish Bowl,' coming out March 24 via her new label home of ANTI- Records.

Across 'Fish Bowl''s 12 deeply personal tracks Davis traces her very own hero's journey, from the moment she steps away from her old life to the moment she finds inner peace. She follows these steps through the eyes of 'Fish Bowl''s central character, FiBo, who starts out on opening track "Monster Mash" realizing the community she cultivated has turned on her and starts to seek real change. Listen to the song below.

"Monster Mash" was one of the first songs that was written for the record," Davis explains. "This is the moment where the character is abandoned by everything that she knew. And there's this feeling of isolation in living your life up to a point where you're like, 'This is what I've chosen.' But when you transition into a different phase of life, it's easy to feel like a monster, to feel like you're harmful to people, or that people are fearful of you."

Growing up in Portland where she began playing violin at age five and bass at age thirteen, Davis later moved to New York City to attend the Manhattan School Of Music. At night, Davis would sneak down to Brooklyn, where she watched indie-rock innovators Grizzly Bear and the Dirty Projectors and secretly dreamed of breaking away from the academic rigor of the jazz world she inhabited.

As time passed, Davis found a way to take control of her musical destiny and define her own path, which is illustrated with vivid clarity on the highly conceptual 'Fish Bowl,' coming three years after her debut album, 'Trophy.' "She has this background of tremendous musical chops and that is poured into this record, but at the same time she is able to speak to her experiences," said Stephen Thompson of 'Trophy' on NPR's All Songs Considered.

In the time since 'Trophy,' Davis hunkered down and expanded her sonic universe, recalling artists that thrive in the amorphous alt-folk-rock space, such as game changers Laura Veirs and Tori Amos. 'Fish Bowl' goes hard at times with charging guitar and percussion but pulls back in equal measure, while Davis' sharp, harmonizing vocals lead the charge over a range of tempos and moods, which shift from ethereal and smooth to biting.

She also drew influence from a vast catalog of visuals and literary references while writing 'Fish Bowl,' thinking about the films of Wim Wenders and the liminal space that exists between outer space and far beneath the sea. As Davis continues to push forward with clear-eyed determination, the indie-rock world is about to gain a new sonic voyager.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Maciek Jasik



NC Alternative Rock Group OCNS To Release Latest Single How Late It Was Photo
NC Alternative Rock Group OCNS To Release Latest Single 'How Late It Was'
Raleigh, NC-based alternative rock group OCNS is back with their latest track, the nostalgic 'HOW LATE IT WAS,' set for release on January 20th.
Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet Careless Whisper Photo
Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'
Julio Iglesias Jr., has released “Careless Whisper,” a spellbinding duet with four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel. The new rendition features Julio’s warm, soulful vocals and Jewel’s inimitably sweet voice paired with a delicate samba beat that breathes new life into the beloved George Michael classic.
VIDEO: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform Crooked Tree on KIMMEL Photo
VIDEO: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform 'Crooked Tree' on KIMMEL
Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, made their late-night television debut this past Friday performing their song, “Crooked Tree,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The performance adds to a landmark year for Tuttle, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Bluegrass Album (Crooked Tree) at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Watch the video now!
Stephanie Leavell to Release Made To Bloom Album Photo
Stephanie Leavell to Release 'Made To Bloom' Album
People often comment on how effortlessly kids connect with Stephanie Leavell’s musical compositions, especially the ones that are a little silly or that encourage their participation, such as “All I Wanna Do” and “Grizzly Bear Grump.” These fun songs help kids practice feeling complicated emotions by giving them something physical to do.

From This Author - Michael Major


Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG FilmPaul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
January 9, 2023

Hey, old friend! Actor Paul Mescal has joined the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Mescal steps into the lead role of Franklin Shephard, replacing originally announced star Blake Jenner.
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer
January 9, 2023

Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. Watch the video trailer now!
Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'
January 9, 2023

Julio Iglesias Jr., has released “Careless Whisper,” a spellbinding duet with four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel. The new rendition features Julio’s warm, soulful vocals and Jewel’s inimitably sweet voice paired with a delicate samba beat that breathes new life into the beloved George Michael classic.
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film TrailerVIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer
January 9, 2023

AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in FebruaryFinal STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February
January 9, 2023

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.
share