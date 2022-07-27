Kat Leigh Shares Debut Single 'Somebody Else'

Singer-songwriter Kat Leigh (they/them) shares their debut single "Somebody Else," produced by Erik Ron (Panic! At the Disco, Set It Off, Godsmack), via BMG. The haunting pop-rock track chronicles the deep longing of wanting to know what it feels like to be someone who "fits in and knows where they belong" drawing on experiences of growing up without their mother and being bullied at school.

Alongside the track, Kat shares the music video which creatively depicts breaking free from their own body.

"This video means a lot to me because the feelings I talk about in the song are so hard to express in the first place, so to be able to have visualized that feeling is a very validating experience, and kind of confidence boosting to look the way I felt even if I got the reactions I got. Every day my anxiety is so debilitating that it can take me a half hour just to gain the courage to get myself a drink at the gas station. But as soon as I was doing this video and had the prosthetics and the makeup it's like every ounce of anxiety I've ever had could melt away because my body felt like how I would have it if I could," shares Kat.

"People on the street didn't know what parts were real and fake and I loved it. I've lived a lot of life in a short amount of time and with that came a lot of realizations, one being that every single person no matter what race, what gender, where you live, how much money you make, we're all identical on the inside. We're all just human beings. That's how I see the world and how I wish someday the world sees me. Not as a girl or a boy or even non-binary, not for my job or who I love, I don't want to put myself or others into labels and categories. My music doesn't even have a definite genre! I definitely feel like this video portrayed that feeling for me."

21-year-old Kat Leigh used the pandemic lockdown as an opportunity to focus on their creativity; writing material for their forthcoming debut EP, filming videos, painting, and taking photos. Musically, Kat's influences span genres ranging from Tyler the Creator to Avril Lavigne to Amy Winehouse.

Lyrically, Kat boldly channels uncomfortable topics and underrepresented experiences. They explore their mother's illness and the emotional fallout which surrounded it, their parent's divorce, sexual harassment, and gender identity through poignant and relatable lyrics. Though Kat initially took to music as a means of distraction and cathartics, they hope to create a sense of community and let others know they are not alone.

Watch the new music video here: