Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kat Leigh Shares Debut Single 'Somebody Else'

Kat Leigh Shares Debut Single 'Somebody Else'

Alongside the track, Kat shares the music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Singer-songwriter Kat Leigh (they/them) shares their debut single "Somebody Else," produced by Erik Ron (Panic! At the Disco, Set It Off, Godsmack), via BMG. The haunting pop-rock track chronicles the deep longing of wanting to know what it feels like to be someone who "fits in and knows where they belong" drawing on experiences of growing up without their mother and being bullied at school.

Alongside the track, Kat shares the music video which creatively depicts breaking free from their own body.

"This video means a lot to me because the feelings I talk about in the song are so hard to express in the first place, so to be able to have visualized that feeling is a very validating experience, and kind of confidence boosting to look the way I felt even if I got the reactions I got. Every day my anxiety is so debilitating that it can take me a half hour just to gain the courage to get myself a drink at the gas station. But as soon as I was doing this video and had the prosthetics and the makeup it's like every ounce of anxiety I've ever had could melt away because my body felt like how I would have it if I could," shares Kat.

"People on the street didn't know what parts were real and fake and I loved it. I've lived a lot of life in a short amount of time and with that came a lot of realizations, one being that every single person no matter what race, what gender, where you live, how much money you make, we're all identical on the inside. We're all just human beings. That's how I see the world and how I wish someday the world sees me. Not as a girl or a boy or even non-binary, not for my job or who I love, I don't want to put myself or others into labels and categories. My music doesn't even have a definite genre! I definitely feel like this video portrayed that feeling for me."

21-year-old Kat Leigh used the pandemic lockdown as an opportunity to focus on their creativity; writing material for their forthcoming debut EP, filming videos, painting, and taking photos. Musically, Kat's influences span genres ranging from Tyler the Creator to Avril Lavigne to Amy Winehouse.

Lyrically, Kat boldly channels uncomfortable topics and underrepresented experiences. They explore their mother's illness and the emotional fallout which surrounded it, their parent's divorce, sexual harassment, and gender identity through poignant and relatable lyrics. Though Kat initially took to music as a means of distraction and cathartics, they hope to create a sense of community and let others know they are not alone.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Adult Swim Reveals RICK & MORTY Season Six Global Premiere Date
July 27, 2022

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.
VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Six Trailer
July 27, 2022

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, “The Magic City,” with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek 'love over lust.' But it wouldn't be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. Watch the new video trailer for season six of Ready to Love now!
William Parker to Release Monumental Archival Set 'Universal Tonality'
July 27, 2022

Clocking in at nearly two hours and featuring six extended pieces flowing across two discs, Universal Tonality documents a performance that took place at Roulette in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood in December 2002 (one of the final concerts at the venue's original loft space). Parker invited 16 musicians of various ages, cultures and backgrounds.
Lollapalooza Expands Global Reach With The Addition Of Lollapalooza India
July 27, 2022

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages. With the addition of Lollapalooza India, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.  
Big Joanie Announces 'Back Home' LP
July 27, 2022

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie have announced their album Back Home. Following last month’s “Happier Still” single, the news is delivered alongside brand new rock ‘n roll ballad “In My Arms,” arriving with a summery video directed by Lydia Garrett (Girls In Film Productions) celebrating queer love and friendship. Watch the new music video now!