Kat Edmonson Selected for NPR Morning Edition's Song Project

Vocalist and songwriter Kat Edmonson debuts "If You're Scared," a new song written specially for NPR Morning Edition as part of their ongoing Song Project. Listen to the full interview and song below. Song Project calls on artists to write an original song inspired by this unique moment in American history, touching of themes of the ongoing COVID pandemic and other prominent current events.

"I was listening to the warm sounds of James Taylor and Bill Withers when I wrote this. I was thinking of Carole King's, 'You've Got a Friend,'" Edmonson explains, "My mom was in Texas, alone in the hospital, and without power from the winter storm. I began working on "If You're Scared" as a means of comfort for her." Listen HERE and watch the lyric video HERE.

Edmonson was in the midst of a 40-city nationwide tour when COVID hit and she quickly pivoted to weekly, live-streamed performances from her living room. "The Kat Edmonson Show" features live requests, performances, skits, special guests and more. Kat's Sunday night show has included holiday specials for Valentine's Day, Halloween, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Christmas, the latter of which saw over 12,000 viewers. Watch a trailer HERE.

Watch Kat on CNBC's The News with Shepard Smith discussing the surprising experience she's had, connecting with her fan base through her livestream HERE, and watch her NBC LX performance HERE.

Edmonson's latest LP, Dreamers Do, was released last year to critical acclaim. The album combines mid-20th century Disney songs (from Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bedknobs on Broomsticks, Mary Poppins, Babes in Toyland), with familiar classics ("What A Wonderful World" as well as "All I Do is Dream of You" from Singin in the Rain), and features two new original songs from Edmonson ("Too Late to Dream" and "Someone's In The House.")

The album reached the #1 spot on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart, and debuted #1 at iTunes Jazz, #2 Most Added at Jazzweek and was named Deezer's Album of the Week upon release.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Pinson