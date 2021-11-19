Kat Edmonson Releases 'Holiday Swingin' Jazz Album

Kat Edmonson's highly anticipated jazz holiday album, Holiday Swingin'! A Kat Edmonson Christmas Vol. 1, is out today.

The jazz vocalist and songwriter alongside her band reinterpreted a host of beloved holiday classics for the album, including "Let It Snow," "O Christmas Tree," and "Jingle Bell Rock." Edmonson describes, "My band and I had so much fun recording all these Christmas classics, you can actually hear us laughing and joking around. This album is pure joy."

Edmonson was recently cast as a principal actor in the off-off Broadway musical The Hang by Taylor Mac, with music by Matt Ray and directed by Niegel Smith, where she will be playing the role of Cebes/S'wonderful. The Hang is a ritual celebration of queerness, questions, and the eternity of the moment. Rooted in the jazz tradition and operatic form, it imagines the final hours of Socrates' life as he asks his friends to stay with him a little while longer. The Hang imagines these final moments as a centuries-long communal consideration of virtue (full of all styles of food, jazz, dance, debates, and queer romps).

Fresh off the heels of her critically acclaimed Dreamers Do LP, Edmonson was in the midst of a 40-city tour across the country when COVID struck the nation, forcing her back home. It was there she was able to pivot and create "The Kat Edmonson Show," a beloved live, weekly variety show which she performed from her living room. She took live requests from the audience, performed skits, brought in guests, and hosted holiday specials for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and more.

Listen to the new single here: