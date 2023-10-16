Kaskade Begins REDUX 006 EP Rollout With 'Save Me' Single

Be on the lookout for the REDUX 006 EP dropping in full on Oct 27.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Kaskade Begins REDUX 006 EP Rollout With 'Save Me' Single

Kaskade returns with his new single "Save Me" with Lauren L'aimant from the upcoming REDUX 006 EP, the first from the dance music icon in over 2 years (REDUX 005 EP was released in 2021).

With its euphonious melodies and ethereal vocals, the new track is a perfect representation of Kaskade's REDUX style, which has been beloved by many fans since its inception 10 years ago in 2013 thanks to its deep and euphonious melodies and minimalistic sonic aesthetic.

"Save Me" rides on hypnotizing refrains, tribal-influenced instrumentals, and a rolling bassline for Kaskade's signature production creativity and Lauren's velvety voice, making for an exciting first debut of the 7-track EP. It's the type of song that pairs potent emotion with dancefloor grooviness, guaranteed to deliver on intimate dancefloors, the radio, and beyond.

Kaskade has paired the track and EP with a few REDUX-inspired dates, including a recent sold-out show in Irvine, CA at 9,5K capacity FivePoint Amphitheatre, and upcoming ones in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Miami, which are also sold out. Be on the lookout for the REDUX 006 EP dropping in full on Oct 27.

As a household name in electronic music for nearly two decades, Kaskade needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, 7 GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, and the first electronic artist to headline Coachella.

Having worked on collaborations with, e.g., Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Meghan Trainor, he has the unique talent of creating his signature sound in any genre. Additionally, he has been one of the electronic artists leading the charge into the gaming world and, to date, is the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League.

In 2021, Kaskade came out of quarantine swinging as the first-ever solo headlining musician to sell out and perform for a public event at LA's SoFi Stadium. Most recently, in 2022, he teamed up with deadmau5 to form Kx5. Kaskade's influence on dance music has shaped the culture for generations of listeners, continuing to wow longtime and new fans alike with every new release.

Kaskade's remaining REDUX-inspired forthcoming shows:

Oct 20 - Avant Gardner - Brooklyn, NY
Nov 17 - Cermak Hall - Chicago, IL
Dec 01 - Club Space - Miami, FL



Kaskade Begins REDUX 006 EP Rollout With 'Save Me' Single
