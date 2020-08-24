Karolina Rose Releases New EP 'Rosemary'

Emerging alt-pop artist Karolina Rose finally shares her anticipated second EP.

Emerging alt-pop artist Karolina Rose finally shares her anticipated second EP Rosemary.

Across four stunning video experiences, Rosemary is the independent US-Polish artist's tale of love, loss and healing. Setting the scene with the idealistic, lush dance-pop mood "Greytopia", Karolina then launches into her sultry spin on Shakira's classic "Objection". Written in support of sexual assault survivors, power-pop anthem "Runaway Angels" channels vulnerable yet empowering energy, while closing track "White Lies" is an alluring blend of moody grunge-pop guitars, gliding synth chords and emotive, atmospheric harmonizing.

Talking about the Rosemary project, Karolina explained: "Rosemary is my middle name. It's my second project with the world getting to know me a little more as an artist. The EP cover is a collage of all the artwork from the single art. Each song has its own color that fits the vibe. Funny how color can somehow hold so much meaning. Each song has its own story and thus we made it into a visual album, with each connecting to each other only in a theme of its own color and the fact we filmed all four storylines on a 10-trip to Croatia. Rosemary being me, my name, these songs are the embodiment of my thoughts, inspirations and real life experiences. It's using what makes you 'you' to create art. That's Rosemary."

Working with celebrated producer Elliot Jacobson (Allie X / VÉRITÉ) to bring her sonic vision to full fruition, the ambitious artist's music has resonated with hundreds of thousands across streaming platforms. Karolina entices audiences through her layered sound, exciting visuals and introspective songwriting, with her unmistakable vocal style at the heart - drawing listeners in with her softer tones and commanding full attention on its deeper hues.

The budding artist's versatile brand of 'noir rose pop' (alluring, seductive and layered - but with a prick of danger) has seen the likes of The Line of Best Fit amongst significant blog hype champion this promising artist, recognizing the full potential of how much this creative songstress has to offer.

Karolina is a sensational, self-made artist standing out in the oversaturated world of pop, one brilliant track at a time - with so much more left to come.

Watch the video for "Greytopia" below.

Karolina Rose - Rosemary tracklist:

Greytopia Objection Runaway Angels White Lies

