Karmic Neighborhood Releases Alt-Pop Single 'I Learned to Forgive' Ahead of Feature Film

Armand Ruby and Julian Colbeck of musical group Karmic Neighborhood just released a new alt-pop single, “I Learned to Forgive,” the fourth track in a series of singles for their upcoming feature film“Equinox the Musical.”

Equinox is the story of two homeless young lovers who discover that forgiveness, gratitude, and love can be the keys to navigating life’s most challenging circumstances. This track touches upon themes of forgiveness, resiliency, peace of mind, hopelessness, and more.

In the film, the message of forgiveness is delivered in a heartfelt way from Phoebe, the homeless wise-woman who counsels main character Katie in her time of distress. This mid-tempo power song contains mesmerizing lead vocals, intertwining vocal harmonies, and a scintillating instrumental backing track.

Forgiveness is a mysterious thing. We might think that it benefits the person being forgiven, that it's something we do for someone else. But even more than that, we are the ones who benefit when we can forgive someone who has wronged us.

Replacing our resentment and anger with compassion can have the magical effect of restoring our sanity - freeing us from the burden of obsessing over the wound.

This message is powerfully delivered in “I Learned to Forgive” by the compelling vocals of well-known Santa Cruz (California) vocalist Tammi Brown, backed by Colbeck and Ruby’s dynamic instrumental arrangement. There are echoes of Nina Simone in the combination of Brown's moving vocals and the song’s social message.

The full Equinox the Musical preview soundtrack album will be released on the fall equinox, Sept. 22, 2023.