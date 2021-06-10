Karima Releases New Performance Video For Visual Platforms

Karima, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artist, is making a splash as her debut single, "Redeemer," climbs onto the Top 30 of Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart. To celebrate its reception on radio and online platforms, DARE Records has released a brand-new performance video of the track that debuts this week on YouTube. The stylish black-and-white clip shows off Karima's engaging performance style. To view the YouTube clip, click here.

The original audio-video of "Redeemer" had already received more than 600,000 views by the time the single was released on April 2, 2021. Renowned DJ D-Nice included the track multiple times on his popular Club Quarantine live DJ stream. The single is available on all download and streaming platforms.

"Redeemer" is Karima's update of the international Christian mega-hit, originally written and performed by Nicole C. Mullen. Karima's beautiful rendition is produced by Aaron Lindsey, a Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning artist, producer, composer, arranger, and musician.

A songwriter as well as a singer, Karima may be best known as the co-founder and lead vocalist of the award-winning Contemporary Gospel trio Virtue, also featuring her sisters Ebony Holland and Heather Martin. Karima recorded seven studio albums with Virtue, beginning with the group's self-titled debut, Virtue (1997), Get Ready (1999), Virtuosity (2001), the Dove Award-winning album Free (2003), Nothing But The Hits (a compilation album, 2004), and, after signing with producer Fred Jerkins III's Darkchild Gospel in 2004, they released the Grammy Award-nominated Testimony (2006). The trio's many hits included "Lord I Lift My Hands," "Let The Redeemed," "Greatest Part of Me," "Get Ready," "Angels Watching Over Me," and "Put Your War Clothes On," to name a few.

After some time off as a working mom and entrepreneur, the talented singer-songwriter was contacted by Michael-Anthony Taylor, Chairman and CEO of DARE Records, and was signed to the label in late 2020. A full-length project is expected in 2022.

