Karen Harding Can Almost Taste Freedom With Stripped Back Single, 'Drive Away'

Melbourne, Australian singer-songwriter, Karen Harding is halfway through the release of her 4 track debut EP, I've Got A Secret, releasing a track each month. Her third and latest single release from the EP, 'Drive Away' is set to be released Friday 9th September, 2022.

Written during the Melbourne, Australia Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, 'Drive Away' speaks to the desire to leave the mess, the difficulties and the current life experience behind and just escape.. or 'Drive Away'.

"It is so easy to get caught up in the busy-ness and routines of life and sometimes we all experience days where it just seems so much easier to run away or escape the life we've created for ourselves. 'Drive Away' was written when I was experiencing this feeling. It was me, sitting with my guitar, daydreaming about the possibilities of getting away from my covid lockdown restraints."

The four track EP, 'I've Got A Secret' is being released one single at a time, each month, and will be available in its entirety by October 2022. The EP is available for purchase at Bandcamp in digital download and CD formats.

Karen Harding is a Melbourne, Australia based folk/pop singer-songwriter with a passion for sharing a relatable expression of human emotion and inner experience within her music. For Karen, music is a soul conversation, that allows the masks that we hide behind to fall away for a moment of sharing.. a moment of mutual understanding.. in a language that does not discriminate in any form.

Likened to the sounds of Eva Cassidy, Sarah McLachlan and Karen Carpenter, Karen Harding's music features alluring and ethereal vocals at the forefront, complimented by an instrumental soundscape that will send you soaring within a dreamland of imagination.

Since debuting her first single, 'I Didn't Realise' in May 2021, Karen Harding has won the November 2021 Bendigo Bank sponsored Independent Songwriter Talent Show on Radio Eastern FM in Melbourne, Australia, for her single, 'Anxiety', Top 10 winner for the World Songwriting Awards, for her single, 'Something Special' and a nominee for Best International Artist on Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards in February 2022.

Karen Harding's music has also had recent attention and plays on Bree Noble's 'Women of Substance' podcast, had an array of publication and radio attention and is steadily building a following of passionate and connected fans.