Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kara Jackson Releases New Songs 'Dickhead Blues/Brain'

Kara Jackson Releases New Songs 'Dickhead Blues/Brain'

The video for “no fun/party” was directed by Jellystone Robinson references Angela Carter.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The Poet Laureate, singer-songwriter, Chicago-based Kara Jackson is thrilled to unveil her double-single, "dickhead blues/brain" via September Recordings today.

"dickhead blues" is an affirmation track filled with tongue-in-cheek humor warding off lovers who don't deserve her time and energy. "brain" is a sentimental companion with wisdom and unfiltered honesty. Both tracks, while contrasting in tone, continue to showcase Kara's unwavering strength in storytelling.

Kara Jackson released brilliant, blunt, and beautiful first single, "no fun/party," late last year. With elements of the macabre mingling with the domestic, the video for "no fun/party" directed by Jellystone Robinson references Angela Carter, Grimm's fairy tales, Carmen Maria Machado, and more.

Wielding her voice like a honey-coated blade, Kara Jackson crafts a blend of emotional folk music and poetic alt-country. With the radical honesty of Nina Simone, the intricate lyricism of Fiona Apple and Joanna Newsom, and the straightforward, no-frills delivery of artists like Kimya Dawson, Kara's writing blurs the line between poetry and song, demanding an attentive ear and a repeat listen.

Raised by country folk and Black feminist poets like Gwendolyn Brooks and Lucille Clifton, Kara's songs have the softness and warmth of a southern drawl, while still being sharp enough to cut deep. Born and raised in Oak Park, IL, a community 10 miles west of Chicago, Kara studied music and writing from a very young age. A Black Queer polymath, she took piano lessons from the age of 5 and later taught herself to play guitar.

She honed her poetry skills in high school, eventually becoming the National Youth Poet Laureate in 2019. That same year, Kara self-released her debut EP, A Song for Every Chamber of the Heart, a tender offering of acoustic meditations on love and desire. Since then she has toured the country in support of artists such as Julia Jacklin, Neko Case, and Kaina.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Lawrence Agyei



Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A S Photo
Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”
The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is currently on the Roots Music charts with her debut album, 'Le Olam.' She is nominated for Best New Artist at this year's CFMAs.
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You” Photo
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”
Barrie, Ontario-based country rock band, The High Road is known for pumping out hit-caliber songs in the country and rock genres. Songs like 'Sweet River Woman,' 'Drive' and 'Huckleberry' have helped the band earn over 2K monthly Spotify listeners.
California Rock Band ALO Announces Silver Saturdays LP & Share Single Photo
California Rock Band ALO Announces 'Silver Saturdays' LP & Share Single
Silver Saturdays celebrates an ongoing journey that began in Saratoga, California in the late eighties when Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (guitar/vocals), Zach Gill (keyboards/vocals) and Steve Adams (bass/vocals) met in grade school. It stands out as the first full-length studio release featuring drummer/vocalist Ezra Lipp.
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single Pollen in the Air Photo
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single 'Pollen in the Air'
The album’s announcement is heralded by the atypically synth-laden new track “Pollen In The Air,” which is accompanied by an official lyric video – a perfect fit for an artist with this level of lyrical depth. In addition to their musical career, Denitzio is an accomplished visual artist, and the lyric video is comprised of their illustrations.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On Adapting KINDRED Into a SeriesInterview: Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On Adapting KINDRED Into a Series
January 18, 2023

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has made his television debut with a series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s seminal 1979 sci-fi novel Kindred. BroadwayWorld caught up with Jenkins, who is known for his plays like An Octoroon, Gloria, War, Appropriate, Neighbors and Everybody, to discuss the new series.
Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoPhotos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
January 18, 2023

The new season will star Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. Check out the new photos now!
Billie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York CityBillie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York City
January 18, 2023

The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish’s record-breaking sold-out “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” Check out upcoming screenings for the concert film now!
VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
share