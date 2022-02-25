Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir, The Sample Choir, Releases Debut Sample Pack

The Samples Choir, the architects behind the Sunday Service Choir for Kanye West, today releases a royalty free Sunday Sounds pack that spans everything from choir chants, gospel vocal chops, hymns, mantras and melody samples highlighting the best of choral music and beyond. The Samples Choir are a multi-faceted vocal group which has a vast repertoire ranging from classical to hip hop.

Released today via Jammcard Samples on Splice, the expansive selection of samples is 100% royalty-free, and every loop and one-shot has been tempo-synced for ease of use. With the millions of Splice users now having free access to these samples, it is just a matter of time before you hear The Samples Choir on all sorts of hit records. Download the Sunday Sounds pack here.

Sunday Sounds is the product of choir director, Jason White and singer/songwriter, Nikki Grier, two of the architects behind the world-renowned Sunday Service movement. Jason White is a GRAMMY, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning producer, composer and musician. He has been recognized for his work as vocal director/contractor on internationally acclaimed shows like American Idol, The GRAMMY Awards, X Factor, America's Got Talent and The Oscars. Nikki Grier is an artist, songwriter, producer, and the creative director for Kanye West's Sunday Service. She also worked with icons Michael Jackson and Celine Dion.

On the Sunday Sounds release, Grier said, "Choral music is so huge right now, it's nice to be able to build off of that momentum and to be able to share something as special as this with everyone. We're really, really excited to see how it will spark creativity in so many different artists and producers."

Listen to "Sunday Sounds" here: