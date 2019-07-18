Kano Announces Sixth Studio Album HOODIES ALL SUMMER

Today, Kano announces his much-anticipated return with his 6th studio album HOODIES ALL SUMMER set for release August 30th via Parlophone/Atlantic Records. The announcement is accompanied by two new tracks from the album - "Trouble" and "Class Of Deja" (feat. D Double E and Ghetts) - as well as a new music video. The 17-minute double video is directed by Aneil Karia, based on a concept by Kano, and was shot over two days in London earlier this summer.

Watch here:

Produced by Blue May and Jodi Milliner, HOODIES ALL SUMMER is Kano's first release since 2016's acclaimed Mercury-nominated MADE IN THE MANOR. The 10-track album sees Kano explore a more minimal - yet still uniquely British - sound which brings his lyrical prowess to the fore. The multi-layered elements of the record embrace a diverse instrumentation, as well as the broader strokes of hip hop and dancehall, and features appearances from Kojo Funds, Popcaan, Lil Silva, D Double E and Ghetts.

With this latest album, Kano moves beyond the more personal themes of MADE IN THE MANOR to tackle with a soaring fury the social fissures and injustices he sees developing around him on both a local and global level. The result is his most ambitious body of work to date. HOODIES ALL SUMMER is a commanding and visceral examination of communities marked by isolation, frustration, anger and loss, as well as creativity, defiance and hope.

One of the most innovative, interesting and pioneering artists to come out of Britain in recent years, Kano writes here at a pitch of scalding urgency, with an honesty that uses personal experience and observation to magnify the current processes of the societal and political system. The centre, he reminds us with unsparing detail, cannot hold.

HOODIES ALL SUMMER is now available for pre-order here.

KANO

HOODIES ALL SUMMER

(Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

1. Free Years Later

2. Good Youtes Walk Amongst Evil

3. Trouble

4. Pan-Fried (feat. Kojo Funds)

5. Can't Hold We Down (feat. Popcaan)

6. Teardrops

7. Bang Down Your Door

8. Got My Brandy, Got My Beats (feat. Lil Silva)

9. Class Of Deja (feat. D Double E & Ghetts)

10. SYM

PHOTO CREDIT: OLIVIA ROSE





