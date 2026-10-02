Kanine Releases Debut Album REFLECTIONS
The drum & bass producer's album includes collaborations with Gem Cooke, Sota, Mila Falls, and HEIGHTS across peak-time tracks.
Drum & bass producer Kanine has released his debut album Reflections via UKF on 2nd October. The album brings together previously released favourites alongside new material, with Kanine showcasing the breadth of his sound across twelve tracks.
Known for his explosive productions, powerful hooks and precision-engineered drops, Kanine has built a reputation for creating music designed to ignite dancefloors on a global scale. Reflections arrives at a point of significant momentum for the producer, following a run of major festival appearances, international shows and headline performances across the UK.
Speaking on the album, Kanine said, 'Reflections is my debut album and a concept I've been wanting to realise for years, and now felt like the right time. Listening to your favourite songs can take you back to all the memories and moments you've experienced while listening to them and on this album, each song represents a moment in time for me. I hope this album becomes part of listener's memories (reflections), the same way my favourite songs have become part of mine.'
Opening with 'Wide Awake', Kanine immediately sets the tone for Reflections, as he launches the first track with expansive synths, his signature pulsating bass and a turbo-charged drop. That same high-octane energy carries through 'Blood Stream' and 'Feel The Vibrations', which push the record forward at full throttle. The album's title track, 'Reflections', follows and marks a pivotal moment within the project, telling the album's story through a euphoric, dreamlike DNA. Kanine landed on the project and track's title while watching the TV series 'Maniac', where the characters experience dream-like alternate realities that mirror their memories, relationships and desires called 'reflections.' That same energy threads into both 'Reflections' and 'Deeper'.
Tracks 'Midnight Sun', 'Power', 'Surrender' and 'Ascension' then mark the midway point of the project, holding true to Kanine's signature dark and heavy sonic signature and built for packed warehouses where the night stops keeping time. Fan favorite 'Surrender' (feat. Gem Cooke) is one of Kanine's standout singles, attaining BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record status earlier this year. The collaborative side of Reflections comes further into focus on 'Touchdown' (feat. Sota & Mila Falls), 'Lost Tonight' (feat. HEIGHTS) and closing track 'Release Me' (feat. INDI) (VIP), rounding out Kanine's debut album.
With 1.2M+ monthly Spotify listeners and over 180K followers across social media, Kanine's influence continues to grow both within drum & bass and beyond. His impact on the charts and radio includes two BBC Radio 1 Jack Saunders Hottest Records ('Power', 'Surrender'), five BBC Radio 1 Charlie Tee Drop of the Week selections ('Feel The Vibration', 'Bloodstream', 'Lost Tonight', 'Touchdown', 'Surrender') and seven #1s on Beatport's Drum & Bass Top 100. His live reputation includes sold-out headline shows at London's Exhibition, Troxy and KOKO, alongside appearances at festivals including Let It Roll, Rampage, Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and DnB Allstars Festival, as well as performances across North America, Asia and Australia.
Following the release of Reflections, Kanine will take the album on the road for his debut EU/UK headline tour, bringing the project to major cities across Europe and the UK.
Tracklist
Wide Awake
Blood Stream
Feel The Vibrations
Reflections
Deeper
Midnight Sun
Power
Surrender
Ascension
Touchdown (feat. Sota & Mila Falls)
Lost Tonight (feat. HEIGHTS)
Release Me (feat. INDI) (VIP)
Kanine 'Reflection' EU/UK Tour Dates
23/10/26 – Birmingham, Lab 11
24/10/26 – Vienna, Arena
13/11/26 – Antwerp, Kavka Zappa
14/11/26 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
20/11/26 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse
27/11/26 – Budapest, A38 Ship
28/11/26 – Prague, Roxy
11/12/26 – Bristol, Saw Mills
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