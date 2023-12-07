Kane Brown Earns RIAA Diamond Single

Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today announced that award-winning entertainer Kane Brown has earned his newest career milestone, being awarded the prestigious Diamond certification for his multi-week breakout hit single, “Heaven.”

The singer/songwriter is only the 8th artist in Country music to achieve the massive accomplishment with 10 million certified units in the U.S. Brown was surprised with the news at home today with a heartfelt video from fellow Diamond-Selling Country artists Luke Combs, Hillary Scott (Lady A), Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) and Darius Rucker.

“An incredible talent with 23 RIAA certified titles and accolade upon accolade across genres, today, we are thrilled to recognize Kane Brown's first Diamond for his single 'Heaven.' This enchanting hit has clearly struck a chord with fans – topping 10 million certified units! Congratulations to Kane, his creative partners and RCA Nashville team on this rare milestone,” said RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne.

Named “the future of country music” (Billboard), Brown released “the biggest pure country single of the year” (Variety) “Heaven” on his record-breaking self-titled debut deluxe album in 2017, which upon its release made Brown the first artist in Billboard history to top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously.

With his Diamond certification, Brown joins a select group only 7 other Country musicians whose careers boast the rare fete, including Chris Stapleton (“Tennessee Whiskey”), Sam Hunt (“Body Like A Back Road”), Luke Combs (“Beautiful Crazy”), Darius Rucker (“Wagon Wheel”), Lady A (“Need You Now”) and Florida Georgia Line (“Cruise”).

With the honor, Brown becomes the first black artist in Country music to earn the certification with an original song. In addition to his now Diamond single, “Heaven,” Brown to date has earned 23 RIAA certifications, including recently earned 8X Platinum “What If's,” 4x Platinum “Be Like That” and “One Thing Right;: 3x Platinum “Good As You,” “Homesick” and “Lose It;” 2x Platinum “Thank God” and Platinum “Like I Love Country Music.” His debut album, Kane Brown, is also 3x Platinum.

As one of country music's most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers, Brown earned his first Entertainer of the Year nomination at the ACMs this year and recently released his newest single and music video for “I Can Feel It.” Co-written by Brown and featuring a nod to Phil Collins' legendary drum solo on the song, “I Can Feel It” is the follow up to the Georgia native's 10th #1 at Country radio, “Bury Me In Georgia,” and his ACM, People's Choice and CMA-nominated, 2X platinum #1 hit, “Thank God” with Katelyn Brown.

Since launching his debut album in 2016, Brown has earned ten chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, headlined internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, and has garnered a series of milestones that continue to break musical boundaries– from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston's historic Fenway Park to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People's Choice Award nominations.

Following his sold-out Drunk or Dreaming International Tour, Brown will kick off 2024 headlining international festival C2C as well as the IN THE AIR Tour, which will kick off in March 2024 and hit 29 cities along the way including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field on September 14.

The tour includes 6 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue's over 100 year history. Tickets for the In The Air Tour are on sale now. Please visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, and additional on-sale information.

