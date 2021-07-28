Kalie Shorr Confirms Select 2021 Tour Dates

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kalie Shorr will return to the stage this summer with a series of select performances, including upcoming shows at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry with special guest Butch Walker, Nashville's The High Watt with Dylan Rockoff and Ian McConnell, Park City, UT's Park City Song Summit, Toledo, OH's Stranahan Theater & Great Hall supporting REO Speedwagon, and Winston Salem's Incendiary Brewing Company among many others. See below for complete itinerary, full ticket details can be found at www.kalieshorr.com/shows.

The upcoming performances celebrate Shorr's anticipated new EP, I Got Here By Accident, which will be released August 13 via TMWRK Records (pre-save/pre-add here). Produced by Butch Walker (P!nk, Taylor Swift, Green Day), I Got Here By Accident ushers in a new era for Shorr, who continues to write with her signature vulnerability, but with an elevated pop-rock edge. With these new songs, Shorr shares the reality of being a woman in her 20s - the self-exploration, the relationships-both good and bad-and the personal growth she's experienced these past few years. Recorded at Walker's studio outside of Nashville, the EP features only Shorr and Walker, who performed and recorded all vocals and instrumentation themselves.

Ahead of the release, Shorr has unveiled two new tracks: "Love Child" and "Amy," which debuted earlier this year after first debuting on TikTok, where it has garnered over 3 million views to date. Of the song, Rolling Stone proclaims, "Kalie Shorr pairs euphoric Nineties power pop with the lyrical sting of Alanis Morissette...it's glorious." Moreover, NPR Music praises "Love Child" asserting, "a '90s alt-rock-crossover guitar rock sound that could double as a 'name that riff' game (Smashing Pumpkins? R.E.M.? Collective Soul?). Whatever the exact reference may be, 'Love Child' is all Shorr, incorporating her influences-classic radio, throwback rock-with specificity and structure that feel country." Watch a special new visualizer for "Love Child" HERE.

Reflecting on the EP, Shorr shares, "I've been listening to Butch Walker for 15 years now and getting to make this EP with him was a total bucket list moment for me. It was a very small team that was involved, Butch actually played every single instrument on the EP. I love all of the songs on here and they feel like a really great summary of my 25th year. I want every project I release to be exactly that-a time capsule of my emotions that I can go back to and revisit like a scrapbook. I called the EP I Got Here By Accident because no matter how much intention I've set, most of my biggest life moments have been completely by chance. It's about running into the right person who changes you forever, it's about finding out an insane secret that hurts in a brand-new way, and it's about taking every accident, both happy and unhappy, as an opportunity to grow."

The new EP continues a series of breakout years for Shorr and furthers her reputation as "a woman who won't be silenced" (Billboard). Her critically acclaimed debut album, Open Book, was released in 2019 with its deluxe edition, Open Book: Unabridged, following this past December. Self-released by Shorr, Open Book received widespread critical praise and landed on several "Best of 2019" lists including The New York Times, Variety, Stereogum, The Bitter Southerner and NPR Music, who praised, "Wow this new Kalie Shorr album is good. Mainstream millennial/Z country that makes me think of Avril and Phoebe Bridgers somehow meeting and forming a consciousness raising group...Hot stuff from one of Nashville's most promising." Moreover, The New York Times declared, "the sort of gut-wrenching album made by someone who understands how vital and detailed country music can be, and who is faithful to its heritage (including its lineage of resistance)," while Variety proclaimed, "one of the best contemporary songwriters the genre has to offer."

Born in Maine and now living in Nashville, Shorr arrived on the scene in 2016 with the release of her debut single, "Fight Like A Girl," and has continued to receive widespread attention across Nashville and beyond ever since. She's been included in CMT's "Next Women of Country," SiriusXM The Highway's "Highway Find" and Teen Vogue's "The New Nashville," and was named an artist to watch by The Tennessean and HuffPost. She has shared the stage with iconic artists such as Keith Urban, Stevie Nicks, Jason Isbell, LeAnn Rimes, Sara Evans and The Struts, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018. In addition to her acclaimed musical career, Shorr also has her own podcast, "Too Much To Say with Kalie Shorr," produced by iHeartMedia and Bobby Bones.

I GOT HERE BY ACCIDENT TRACK LIST

1. Amy

2. I Heard You Got A Girl

3. I Hate The Way This Feels

4. Love Child

5. Alibi

KALIE SHORR CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 14-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

August 17-Nashville, TN-The High Watt*

August 21-Nashville, TN-The Ruby Gala @ Marathon Music Works

September 10-Park City, UT-Park City Song Summit

September 11-Park City, UT-Park City Song Summit

September 17-Madison, GA-Music City Comes to Madison

October 15-Toledo, OH-Stranahan Theater & Great Hall+

October 16-Winston Salem, NC-Incendiary Brewing Company

November 19-Prescott, AZ-Yavapai College

November 20-Prescott, AZ-Yavapai College

*with Dylan Rockoff and Ian McConnell

+with REO Speedwagon