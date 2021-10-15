Kali Uchis Releases 'If It's to Be' from MAYA & THE THREE Soundtrack

Netflix and Interscope Records have come together to release a brand new song and lyric video from Grammy-winning superstar Kali Uchis entitled "If It's To Be." Featuring jaw-dropping animation from the Netflix animated event Maya and the Three from creator/director Jorge R. Gutiérrez (The Book of Life), the single and video will be available in both English and Spanish starting today.

Written by songwriting legends Gustavo Santaolalla and Paul Williams, "If It's To Be" was recorded specifically for the soundtrack of Maya and the Three and features stunning vocals from Uchis, who has had an impressive 2021 with a Grammy for "Best Dance Recording" and taking home Latin Pop Album of the Year at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The song is available now everywhere with the entire soundtrack and score available beginning October 22.

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War - a price she must pay for her family's secret past.

If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

From creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (EL TIGRE, THE BOOK OF LIFE), MAYA AND THE THREE is a Netflix Animated Event told in nine epic chapters. Set in a fictional fantasy world, MAYA AND THE THREE is an adventure full of heart and humor, inspired by a rich, vibrant mixture of Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture.

Starring Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi, Diego Luna as Zatz, Gael García Bernal as The Jaguar Triplets, Alfred Molina as the God of War, Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death, Danny Trejo as the God of Earthquakes, Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind & Storm, Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators, Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja, Wyclef Jean as Gran Brujo, Jorge R. Gutiérrez as King Teca, Sandra Equihua as Queen Teca, Isabela Merced as the Widow Queen, Chelsea Rendon as the Goddess of Tattoos, Joaquín Cosío as the God of Bats, Carlos Alazraqui as the God of Dark Magic, Eric Bauza as the God of Jungle Animals and Rita Moreno as Ah Puch.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Grammy-winning and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis' 2018 debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

In 2020, Uchis released her second album and her first Spanish-language project, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, to critical acclaim, featuring global smash hit "telepatía," which topped charts all over the world. In the months since, Kali won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada, a Billboard Latin Music Award for Latin Pop Album of the Year, trophies for "Canción Alternativa Rock/Indie" and "Artista Revelación" at Premios Nuestra Tierra, and took home a win for Nueva Generación - Femenina (New Female Artist) at the Univision Premios Juventud.

Watch the new lyric video here: