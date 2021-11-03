Kali Uchis Joins Omar Apollo for New Single 'Bad Life'

Omar Apollo returns with his brand new single "Bad Life" featuring Kali Uchis via Warner Records. At 3 minutes, the Teo Halm-produced "Bad Life" is a warm and heartfelt track that sees both Omar and Kali vocalizing over gentle chords as the song builds.

The track marks Omar's first release to follow his Spotify Singles cover of "California Dreamin'" and a hazy electronic-tinged rework of this summer's "Go Away," and follows the artist's recent Latin Grammy nominations for his C. Tangana collaboration "Te Olvidaste" in the Record of the Year and Best Alternative Song categories respectively.

Speaking on the themes of the new track, Apollo says: "To me, Bad Life represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return. It's a song about being resentful towards somebody - wanting them to have "bad life" with whoever they're with now. I posted a snippet in January teasing it and Kali called me telling me she loved it, so I asked her if she wanted to get on it. Her voice sounds amazing on it, I love her tone."

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis are also featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. Listen to "Bad Life" above and stay tuned for more from Omar Apollo coming soon.

Omar Apollo is one of R&B's most exciting shape-shifters. As the 23-year-old singer/songwriter prepares his debut album, he's holding close to music that feels inventive, experimental, and true to his wide-ranging passion. R&B remains the foundation, but Apollo is branching out with a bilingual fusion of funk, pop, electronic, hip-hop, reggaéton, corridos-as he puts it, "everything."

Apollo's has been a transformative but linear journey, from listening to Brandy and Stevie as a kid, to plucking away at a guitar at 11, to self-releasing a pairs of EPs as a young man-2018's Stereo and 2019's Friends-that established his signature "bedroom soul," and earned him love from fans and press (Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, FADER, et al.). As unique as his sound is, Apollo has gotten as much attention for his lyrics-themes of romantic yearning and self-improvement swirled up with expressions of cultural heritage and identity.

Now, he's leaning even more into all of it, making music that feels closer to his heart than ever. In 2020, he released his "quarantine project," Apolonio. But as he finishes up his LP, he's dreaming bigger, bringing in collaborators, and pushing himself harder than ever before. He's more self-assured, and wants the rest of the world to catch up to what his fans have been seeing from the beginning "I used to think I wasn't built for this because I'm just a kid from Indiana," says Apollo. "But that thought is gone now. I know what to do. Everything just feels right."

Listen to the new single here: