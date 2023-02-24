Kali Uchis Debuts 'Moonlight' From 'Red Moon in Venus' Album

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new track today, "Moonlight." The song is taken from her forthcoming English language album, Red Moon In Venus, out March 3 via Geffen Records-pre-order/pre-save it here.

"Love is the message," Uchis explains about the new album. "Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well.

This body of work represents all levels of love-releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It's believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that's what I felt represented this body of work best."

The new track follows previous Red Moon In Venus offering, "I Wish You Roses," which arrived alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok and was praised by PAPER as "luxurious" and "immaculately produced."

Additionally, Uchis will embark on a headline North American tour this spring, with most dates already sold out and stops at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, Washington D.C.'s Anthem and more-see full routing below and get tickets here. Uchis is also among the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella, Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Uchis went into the recording process intending to create an album that felt timeless, one that can be enjoyed any time and any place and will remain meaningful throughout the years to her and her fans. Red Moon In Venus floats between soul, R&B, pop, música urbana and more experimental textures. The result is an album that, as Uchis has come to perfect throughout her catalog, transcends genre or classification, a pure reflection of her soul.

That same year, she took home her first Grammy Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud, covered Office Magazine, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, the Creator.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her 2018 debut album, Isolation, which received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

KALI UCHIS LIVE

March 17-Santiago, CL-Lollapalooza Chile

March 19-Buenos Aires, AR-Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24- São Paulo, BR-Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26-Bogotá, CO-Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & 23-Indio, CA-Coachella

April 25-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park-SOLD OUT*

April 26-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall-SOLD OUT*

April 27-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30-Miami, FL- FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1-Orlando, FL-Hard Rock Live Orlando-SOLD OUT *

May 2-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy-SOLD OUT*

May 4-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*

May 5-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*

May 7-Philadelphia, PA-The Met Philadelphia-SOLD OUT*

May 9-Washington, D.C.-The Anthem-SOLD OUT*

May 10-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-SOLD OUT*

May 12-Toronto, ON-Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14- Detroit, MI-The Fillmore*

May 15- Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*

May 16-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*

May 18-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium-SOLD OUT*

May 21-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium-SOLD OUT*

May 23-Vancouver, BC-UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater-SOLD OUT*

May 26-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium-SOLD OUT

May 28-Las Vegas, NV-The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas-SOLD OUT

May 30-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre-SOLD OUT

* with RAYE