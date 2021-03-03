Kaleema Release New Single From Upcoming Album 'Circulo De Arena'

"Circulo de Arena" is the third and final single from Kaleema's forthcoming Útera LP. Underneath Kaleema's beautiful crooning, pulsating and drifting synths are cushioned by bewitching rhythms that transport you into a serene soundscape. Misty melodies call to mind a mystical sunset over a distant ocean beach. Roughly meaning 'sand circle', "Circulo de Arena" is an invitation into a moment of serene introspection, saturated by nostalgia and longing.

Kaleema is Heidi Lewandowski - a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and singer from Buenos Aires who's planted herself deeply in the potent Latin American electronic scene. She reflects, "This is a song that I composed during a long and intense process of physical and spiritual healing that I went through, which meant a rebirth, a new beginning for me. The album reflects that journey through which I went through, with its difficulties and learnings that transformed me as a person, and especially as a woman." She continues, "I deeply understood that vulnerability is not a weakness, but a force, a motor for life & fire to the soul."

Kaleema released her debut album Nomada in 2017, receiving an array of critical acclaim for how she seamlessly and hypnotically weaves together contemporary electronic elements and tradition Latin American instrumentals. Since the release of the album, she's been catapulted onto renowned stages such as MUTEK Montreal, Lollapalooza Chile among others and has collaborated with artists such as Chancha Via Circuito, Mateo Kingman, Lido Pimienta, and many more.

"Circulo de Arena" is the third single from Útera (2021), Kaleema's sophomore studio album forthcoming on Wonderwheel Recordings.

Watch here: