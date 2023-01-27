Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kaki King Announces Tour Dates to Celebrate Debut Album

“Everybody Loves You” was released 20 years ago.

Jan. 27, 2023  

One of the world's most adored and accomplished guitarists, Kaki King will be hitting the road this February to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut record "Everybody Loves You", released in 2003 on Velour. To this day, "Everybody Loves You" continues to influence a generation of guitarists and guitar loves with fan favorites like "Night After Sidewalk", "Fortuna", and many other beloved songs.

King got her start after being offered a weekly residency at The Knitting Factory, which was a result of success she found busking on the New York Subway promoting "Everybody Loves You". It was at the Knitting Factory where she was discovered by Velour Records A&R Jeff Krasno, who walked in and signed her to his label on the spot.

Upon the release of Everybody Loves You in 2003, music critic Thom Jurek wrote:
"Simply put, Kaki King possesses the most original voice on the acoustic guitar in a generation."

King is known for her energetic live shows in which she expands the possibilities for playing the instrument. In this show, Kaki will look backwards and forwards, sharing never-heard stories behind the making of "Everybody Loves You", reflecting on the impact of this record, and mulling over the meaning of 20 years as a particular milestone. But most importantly, on this upcoming February tour, Kaki will shred up Valentine's Day card nostalgia (or more simply, just shred!).

The tour starts on February 1st in Philadelphia (Sellersville, PA) and will go through to the west coast with stops in Sacramento (with Adrian Bellue) and San Diego, California (with Jesús González and C. Gibbs), and returns to the East Coast in March 2023. (See full itinerary below)

About Kaki King:

Rolling Stone Magazine has called Kaki King "a genre unto herself", and the New York Times has shared that Kaki King makes music as "ornate as a healing crystal". With a star-studded career that has spanned two decades, Kaki King continues to live at the forefront of guitarists and performance-makers.

In her past, she has collaborated with Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and toured with Natalia Lafourcade, contributed music to Sean Penn's "Into the Wild" (which won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score), and performed in spaces as diverse as the Kennedy Center, Mass MoCA, the London Jazz Festival, NYUAD Arts Center, and beyond.

"Simply put, Kaki King possesses the most original voice on the acoustic guitar in a generation. Her sound, full of gorgeous tapped melodies and popping basslines, is as deeply emotional as John Fahey's, as technically savvy as Preston Reed's, and as energetic as Leo Kottke's" -- Allmusic critic Thom Jurek (one of the first reviews of "Everybody Loves You").

"If there's one thing you can predict about the iconoclastic avant-guitarist Kaki King, it's that the only thing you expect her to do next is that she'll do the unexpected" - Digital Trends

"There are some guitar players that are good, and there are some guitar players that are really fing good. And then there's Kaki King." - Dave Grohl, Music Radar

20th anniversary "Everybody Loves You" Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 1st - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theatre @ 7:30pm -
Thursday, February 2nd - North Bethesda, MD - Strathmore @ 8:00pm -
Saturday, February 4th - Baltimore, MD - Creative Alliance @ 8:00pm -
Tuesday, February 14th - Sacramento, CA - Crest Sacramento @ 8:00pm -
Thursday, February 16th - San Diego, CA - Music Box @ 8:00pm -
Saturday, February 18th - Mountain View, CA - CSMA (Mountain View) @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 25th - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square @ 8:00pm
Sunday, March 26th - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom @ 7:30pm
Monday, March 27th - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Lounge @ 8:00pm



Michael Major


