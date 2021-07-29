Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Summer Festival 2021 Weekend Of Free Art

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents a Weekend of Free Art at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park as a part of its inaugural Summer Festival 2021, taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater, following all CDC and NYS guidelines. Tickets are available here.

Bring a picnic and enjoy western swing music with Tamar Korn & A Kornucopia and stroll through the Kaatsbaan sculpture garden featuring local Hudson Valley artists.

First-look screening of a new unreleased film by Jeremy Jacob, based on American Lyric, the music and dance site-specific commission which premiered at Kaatsbaan's Spring Festival and featured pianist Hunter Noack from IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild and dancer/producer Garen Scribner.

Curated craft cocktails and beverages available for purchase onsite from Milk and Honey Mobile Taps.

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.