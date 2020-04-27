KSHMR & Sak Noel Debut New Single & Music Video 'Bruk It Down' Feat. TxTHEWAY

World-renowned DJ and producer KSHMR and Spanish artist Sak Noel have joined forces on new single 'Bruk It Down', out Friday 24th April via KSHMR's label Dharma Worldwide. Featuring the vocal talents of Jamaican singer TxTHEWAY, 'Bruk It Down' is dancehall & reggae-infused track showcasing Jamaican & Latin-American sounds paired with strong production.

Listen and watch below!

A high-energy dance track, 'Bruk It Down' combines KSHMR's trademark EDM sound with a sunkissed, Latin vibe that Sak Noel has become synonymous with - a cultural and creative exchange with dazzling results. The music video sees the three artists take on the city of Mexico and explore a culturally driven area filled with children playing soccer, latin-inspired dancers, and unique visuals of the city and art around them.

Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR's biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit 'Like A G6' spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for 'Secrets', the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as 'Megalodon', 'Burn', 'Karate' and 'Wildcard'.

Catalonia-born Sak Noel is best known for his 2011 global smash 'Loca People', which reached #1 in dozens of countries, going Platinum in Canada and Denmark, Gold in Germany, Italy and Switzerland and Silver in the UK. He has followed this up with a number of single releases in the years since, including a collaboration with Jamaican legend Sean Paul on 'Trumpets'. TxTHEWAY has collaborated and written for musical acts including Black Coffee, David Guetta, Major Lazer and more. His 2017 hit with Wyclef Jean catapulted him into the spotlight and earned him global recognition for his unique blend of dancehall & hip-hop/ R&B.

A feelgood, hands-in-the-air dance track, 'Bruk It Down' is a welcome dose of musical escapism during these testing times.





