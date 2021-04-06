KSHMR Drops Official Music Video For 'The World We Left Behind'

Today, KSHMR releases the official music video for his single "The World We Left Behind" feat. Karra.



Filmed in India and paying homage to KSHMR's roots, the music video for "The World We Left Behind" follows a story of a young boy who loses his mother unexpectedly and sets out on a journey across the universe to find answers. The boy encounters obstacles that he ultimately conquers while coming to terms with the idea of finding his own path in life. Producing many of the heartwarming VX moments himself in the music video, KSHMR hopes to further convey the world of Harmonica Andromeda by illustrating the supernatural experience of the album through digital art.



Already a roaring success with his global fanbase, "The World We Left Behind" has since garnered over 6 millions streams since its official release and was the first single to drop from KSHMR's full length studio album Harmonica Andromeda, which debuted back in March. A 14-track LP filled with worldly instruments and captivating beats, Harmonica Andromeda draws inspiration from emotional movie scores and is further exemplified through the sounds and visual content from the album.



An evolution from KSHMR's big-room festival anthems such as "Secrets," "Megalodon," and "Wildcard," Harmonica Andromeda has set the new standard for KSHMR's sound leading into the new decade. With over 500 million streams to date and multiple chart topping singles, KSHMR has established himself as one of the most prolific producers in dance music today. As a solo artist, he's established an industry-leading label and brand Dharma Worldwide and headlined major festivals across the globe including Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra Japan, Sunburn India. KSHMR also continues to build his impressive resume with his latest venture Dharma Studio, a music production education platform which aims to help producers of all levels find their way in the dance music world.



Continuing to build a visual story to coincide with the album, KSHMR fans can expect more details to come from the young boy's journey in Harmonica Andromeda. Stay tuned to KSHMR's socials for forthcoming news and stream the official music video for "The World We Left Behind" exclusively via YouTube on Tuesday, April 6th.

