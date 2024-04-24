KÁRYYN Shares New Single 'ODAR' From New EP 'Calm KAOSS!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Armenian-American artist KÁRYYN has shared her new single “ODAR” alongside a self-directed tapestry of Armenian artifact, language and performance.

“ODAR”, meaning other in Armenian, is KÁRYYN’s interpretation of the folk song “Odaroutioun”, a song passed down through generations, often sung at gatherings in her grandparents’ house in Aleppo, Syria.

Written by Avetik Isahakyan, a prominent Armenian lyric poet, writer and political activist, the words to the song were originally from a letter written to his family, while in political exile, and later turned into a song adopted post-genocide to represent the Armenian’s plight. Known as a patriotic song, most commonly sung by men, KÁRYYN’s interpretation poses a critical examination of what it means to live in otherness.

“Our Armenian language is an ancient written alphabet, found in the illuminated manuscripts, a language on the endangered language list today,” KÁRYYN explains. “The language is threatened further due to the refugee crisis caused by the genocide, and by the crisis which moved and destroyed one of the largest Armenian communities during the 2011 Syrian war. When we speak and sing in Armenian, it is an act of survival and activism. A language from as far back as the 5th century, only Sanskrit and a few others are older.”

“ODAR’ is the second single shared from KÁRYYN’s forthcoming Calm KAOSS! EP. It follows “the REAL”, a plea to personal strength and singular consciousness that was described as “techno-symphonic grandeur” by The Guardian, as well as “sharp-edged, vivacious” and “a stylistic triumph” by CLASH. The song was remixed by Australian techno producer and Mute labelmate HAAi.

In January, KÁRYYN began her most prolific year to date with the release of her personal protest song, and Hudson Mohawke co-production, “Anthem For Those Who Know”. Since 2024 began, her new work has graced the pages of Pitchfork, FADER, Resident Advisor, Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH and been supported by BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, Reprezent and Foundation FM.

Due for release on May 22, 2024 via Mute, her Calm KAOSS! EP serves as a bridge to carry KÁRYYN from the formative inspirations of her first releases to a moment of self-assurance and revelation, as she continues to channel messages from the future.

Calm KAOSS! EP Track listing

1. the REAL

2. Calm KAOSS!

3. ODAR

4. the REAL (HAAi Remix)

Photo credit: Adrian Hernandez